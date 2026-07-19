Muslim Council of Elders: Enduring journey, renewed vision for advancing global dialogue, peacebuilding, human fraternity

ABU DHABI, 19th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, has affirmed that the twelfth anniversary of its establishment marks an important milestone and provides an opportunity to renew its commitment to advancing its global mission of promoting dialogue.

The Council also seeks to foster the values of human fraternity, strengthen the unity of the Muslim world, spread a culture of peace and coexistence, correct misconceptions, combat hate speech, intolerance, extremism, and Islamophobia, while reinforcing the role of religious leaders in addressing contemporary humanitarian and intellectual challenges.

This mission is guided by a firm belief that dialogue remains the most effective pathway toward building a more secure, just, and stable future.

The Council noted that since its establishment in Abu Dhabi on 19th July 2014, it has succeeded in establishing itself as one of the world’s leading institutions dedicated to dialogue and the promotion of human coexistence. This achievement has been realised through a comprehensive framework of pioneering initiatives, international conferences and forums, landmark reference documents, and strategic partnerships whose impact has extended across continents, helping to promote tolerance and build bridges of trust and understanding among peoples and cultures.

The Council highlighted a number of pioneering initiatives launched throughout its journey, including the East-West Dialogue Initiative, International Peace Convoys, the Emerging Peacemakers Forum, the Global Student Dialogues Programme, the Ethical Education Fellowship Program for Children, the Human Fraternity Majlis, the Interfaith Alliance for Development and Peace, the Bridges We Build Initiative, and the Ramadan Delegations Program for promoting enlightened and moderate Islamic thought. The Council also organised the Faith Pavilion at the COP28 and COP29 climate conferences, strengthening the role of religious leaders as active partners in addressing global challenges.

The Council further noted that its journey has been marked by the organisation of several prominent international conferences and forums, foremost among them the Global Conference on Human Fraternity, the Global Summit of Religious Leaders for Climate Action, the Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference held in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Global East-West Dialogue Initiative. These efforts were complemented by numerous international conferences and seminars addressing peace, citizenship, diversity, coexistence, and respect for others, all of which have contributed to deepening dialogue and fostering closer ties among peoples and faith communities.

The Council emphasised that its intellectual efforts have led to the launch of several influential global reference documents, most notably the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, A Call of Conscience: The Abu Dhabi Joint Statement of Religious Leaders for Climate, The Twenty Principles: Media Guidelines for Promoting Human Fraternity, and The Call of Ahl Al-Qibla, in addition to other landmark declarations and reference documents that have strengthened dialogue, human fraternity, and shared moral responsibility in addressing contemporary challenges.

The Council also highlighted its active participation in major international forums dedicated to dialogue, peace, sustainable development, artificial intelligence, climate action, and freedom of religion or belief. Through close partnerships with the United Nations and its agencies, the Holy See, numerous religious institutions, international organisations, universities, and think tanks, the Council has further consolidated its position as a global platform for dialogue and peacebuilding.

At the same time, the Council has continued to champion the causes of the Muslim world, defend the rights of peoples, promote the unity of the Islamic world, combat terrorism and extremism, counter hate speech and offences against religious sanctities, advocate respect for state sovereignty, protect civilians, and encourage dialogue and peaceful solutions, while maintaining its steadfast support for humanitarian causes.

The Council has also expanded its global presence through its regional offices in Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Kazakhstan, which serve as platforms for promoting moderation and coexistence and for strengthening cooperation with religious, academic, and cultural institutions.

In the cultural and intellectual sphere, the Council has continued, through Al Hokama Publishing, to enrich Arab, Islamic, and global libraries with dozens of intellectual and cultural publications. It has also participated in leading regional and international book fairs, contributing to the dissemination of enlightened Islamic thought, the promotion of moderation and coexistence, and the strengthening of its role as a leading knowledge platform that supports dialogue and awareness-building.

The Muslim Council of Elders expressed its deep appreciation for the continuous support it has received since its inception from the United Arab Emirates and its wise leadership.

The Council noted that this support has played a pivotal role in enabling it to fulfil its global mission, expand its initiatives and international partnerships, and strengthen its presence at major international forums. It has also reinforced the UAE’s position as a global centre for dialogue, tolerance, and human fraternity, and as a leading model in supporting initiatives that promote peace and coexistence among peoples.

The members and leadership of Muslim Council of Elders also expressed their profound appreciation to His Eminence Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Council, in recognition of his tireless service to Islam, Muslims, and humanity, as well as his enlightened vision, which has strengthened the Council’s mission, enhanced its international standing, and established it as one of the world’s foremost platforms advocating dialogue, peace, and human fraternity. His leadership has earned the Council significant intellectual and moral influence at both regional and international levels.

The Muslim Council of Elders also reaffirmed its commitment to continuing its global mission and working alongside partners around the world to further develop its initiatives and programmes, expand its international partnerships, and amplify the voice of wisdom and moderation. Through these efforts, the Council seeks to advance human fraternity, safeguard human dignity, strengthen the values of dialogue and cooperation, and contribute to building a more secure, peaceful, just, and prosperous world.