Arab Podcast Programme inspires participants to turn their ideas into impactful content

DUBAI, 19th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Marking an eventful opening week of the Arab Podcast Programme’s third edition at the Dubai Press Club, participants underwent a series of intensive training sessions designed to equip them with the skills that would ultimately help turn their ideas into impactful podcast projects.

Featuring a curriculum combining key theoretical aspects with hands-on practical training, the opening week of the Programme focused on the ‘Conceptualisation and Identity Creation’ phase, which is considered a cornerstone in developing podcast projects with a distinct identity and the power to successfully engage audiences.

Training sessions and workshops held throughout the week explored the fundamentals of podcast production, from developing a concept and identifying a target audience to establishing a project's editorial, audio and visual identity, while also strengthening participants' storytelling and media presentation skills.

The opening week featured a series of specialised workshops and sessions led by experts and pioneers in audio content creation, including Charbel Issa, Customer Success Manager and Certified Trainer at Podeo; Chantal Saliba, Director of Media & Training IMI Media Academy; Rahaf Khaled Al Halabi, a certified voice performance and public speaking specialist; and Mohammed Abdulaziz, Visual Artist and Expert in Logo and Visual Identity Design.

The workshop ‘Introduction to Podcasting – Concept Development and Identity Building,’ explored the evolution of podcasting, ways of selecting suitable topics, identifying target audiences, and defining each project's unique identity. Participants also learned how to transform initial ideas into well-defined, scalable concepts.

Another workshop, ‘From Idea to Script: Steps to Build a Podcast Episode,’ guided participants through the process of transitioning from planning to writing and editing an episode. It covered research techniques, scriptwriting, and structuring an episode from title to conclusion, helping participants produce compelling and cohesive content.

Workshops on ‘The Art of Storytelling,’ ‘Building Your Vocal Signature,’ and ‘Online Charisma’ focused on enhancing participants' ability to craft engaging narratives, using their voice as a powerful tool for connecting with audiences, and developing confident, professional presentation skills in front of both microphones and cameras.

The workshop ‘How to Create a Defining Visual Identity for Your Podcast’ introduced participants to the principles of designing a compelling visual brand, including selecting colour palettes and typography, creating episode artwork, and developing promotional templates to ensure a distinctive and consistent presence across digital platforms.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of Dubai Press Club (DPC), said the first week of the Programme underscored the importance of setting strong foundations before advancing to the production and publication stages.

She noted that experts leading the Programme focused on the essential elements of podcast success – developing a strong concept, a distinctive identity, and a unique voice – all of which are fundamental to producing a podcast capable of making a meaningful impact on audiences.

She added, “Enhancing participants' storytelling and media presentation skills to catalyse inspiring and engaging content is one of the Programme’s key objectives. This edition is focused on providing participants with a comprehensive understanding of every stage of podcast production.”

Al Mulla continued, “The enthusiasm and engagement we witnessed through the first week confirm the presence of promising talent with ideas that have immense scope for further development. Over the coming weeks, we will continue working closely with participants to refine their concepts and transform them into more mature, production-ready podcast projects, contributing to the creation of high-quality, impactful Arabic content.”

Wedad Kahoor, Section Head – Media Talent Development at the DPC, said, “We ensured that the opening week provided a space for participants to test and develop their ideas through hands-on exercises and direct interaction with trainers, allowing them to gain a broader understanding of the requirements of podcast production.”

She added, “The range of workshops covering editorial, audio, and visual aspects helped participants frame a clearer vision for their projects, renewing their confidence as they advance to upcoming stages of the Programme.”

The Arab Podcast Programme continues through the next two weeks with specialised workshops on technical production and execution, as well as publishing and promotion, culminating in the evaluation of completed podcast projects initiated by participants by a panel of experts and specialists.