Sharjah Chamber discusses ways to enhance hospitality sector sustainability

SHARJAH, 19th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Representative Committee of the Hotel Sector Business Group, operating under the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)’s umbrella, discussed ways to strengthen the sustainability of Sharjah’s tourism sector and elevate its hospitality standards.

During its expanded coordination meeting at SCCI’s headquarters, the committee reviewed a newly launched package of incentives, facilitation measures, and strategic initiatives introduced by the Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority (SEWA) for tourism and hospitality establishments.

The measures are designed to improve the operational performance of the hotel and tourism industry, thereby reinforcing Sharjah’s business environment and enhancing its attractiveness to entrepreneurs and investors.

The meeting was chaired by Fadi Musharafieh, Head of the Hotels Sector Business Group, and attended by Dr. Fatima Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations Department at SCCI; Hadef Al Tunaiji, the committee’s permanent member and representative of SEWA; and Amjad Awad al Karim, Head of Sectoral Business Groups Department; along with senior officials from SEWA and representatives of hotel establishments.

SEWA’s incentive package reflects an advanced model of public-private partnership, transforming Sharjah’s sustainable economic vision into practical support measures for the business community. The initiatives provide investors with greater planning certainty, optimise operating costs, improve operational efficiency, and enable hospitality establishments to expand their capacity in readiness for future tourism demand.

Held at the outset of the summer tourism season, the meeting also highlighted the Representative Committee’s commitment to transforming strategic engagement with government entities into measurable operational outcomes for the hospitality industry. The discussions reinforced the sector’s role as a key pillar of Sharjah’s tourism ecosystem and a significant contributor to the emirate’s economic growth.

SEWA’s representatives outlined the objectives of the newly introduced incentive programme aimed at enhancing the operational efficiency and competitiveness of the hospitality sector, with positive spillover effects across Sharjah’s wider tourism industry.

They also presented details of the package of initiatives, introduced in June and running through the end of August, which offers a range of financial and operational incentives specifically tailored to the sector’s seasonal operating requirements. The measures are designed to reduce operating costs, improve business resilience, and encourage the adoption of sustainable operating practices across the sector.

The meeting centred on a set of strategic priorities aimed at supporting Sharjah’s sustainable economic and tourism development agenda. Discussions focused on highlighting SEWA’s newly launched incentive initiatives for the tourism sector, strengthening direct engagement with hotel owners and senior executives, and establishing a sustainable institutional partnership with the hospitality industry to enhance collaboration and support the sector’s growth.

Participants also highlighted the importance of on-site monitoring to ensure the effective implementation of the incentive programme through regular visits to hotel and tourism establishments.

These visits will help operators maximise the available benefits, identify operational requirements and gather feedback, and resolve any implementation challenges, thereby improving programme delivery and effectiveness. The initiative also supports the preparation of periodic reports for the relevant authorities, incorporating practical recommendations to further enhance the incentive package and strengthen its sustainable impact.

The meeting also explored ways to develop specialised training programmes for hospitality professionals to ensure the sector’s workforce continues to meet international standards of service excellence. Participants further discussed how the newly introduced incentive package could be leveraged to stimulate tourism activity and attract higher visitor flows during the summer season, complementing the emirate’s flagship promotional campaign, the Sharjah Summer Promotions, which continues through mid-September.

The incentive package introduced by SEWA provides a practical framework for addressing the operational challenges facing the hospitality sector and strengthening the resilience of hotel establishments in responding to changing market dynamics. The measures are expected to encourage the adoption of innovative solutions that support sustainable tourism growth in line with Sharjah’s ambitious vision, further consolidating the emirate’s position as a leading tourism destination at the local, regional, and international levels.

The Sharjah Chamber reaffirmed its commitment to fostering an attractive and sustainable investment environment for the hospitality sector by facilitating solutions to operational challenges and promoting close collaboration with government stakeholders.

The Chamber also praised SEWA for its strategic initiatives, which are expected to strengthen the competitiveness of hotel establishments, improve the sector’s overall business environment, and further reinforce Sharjah’s position as a leading economic and investment destination.