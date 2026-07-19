Dubai Municipality delivers nearly 183,700 veterinary services in H1 2026

DUBAI, 19th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality delivered nearly 183,700 veterinary healthcare, treatment, preventive, and regulatory services during the first half of 2026 through its advanced veterinary and public health ecosystem.

The system is supported by advanced medical equipment, modern infrastructure, and highly qualified veterinary professionals. It aims to proactively protect Dubai’s community from public health risks while strengthening animal welfare, responsible pet ownership, and quality of life across the emirate.

During H1, the municipality provided 6,585 vaccinations for cats and dogs, registered 4,100 pets, facilitated the adoption of 298 animals, and treated and rehabilitated 2,274 stray animals, in accordance with international best practices in veterinary care.

Dubai Municipality operates one of the region’s most advanced veterinary service systems, offering a comprehensive range of services that include pet adoption through the Dubai Municipality website and the DubaiNow app, as well as veterinary health certificates for owned animals, veterinary products, and products intended for export or re-export. These certificates are issued after confirming that the animals or products are free from infectious diseases and comply with approved health requirements.

The municipality also provides veterinary services for livestock, including vaccination programmes carried out at Dubai Municipality veterinary clinics, licensed farms, and livestock facilities across the emirate. These services help safeguard animal health while supporting the sustainability of livestock resources.

Dubai Municipality is also responsible for regulating the entry of pets into the emirate and overseeing related procedures. These include pet registration services that enable owners to register, microchip, and update the records of cats and dogs, supporting animal identification and ongoing health monitoring.

The municipality’s veterinary clinics also provide comprehensive vaccination programmes for pets. Dogs receive approved vaccinations, including rabies and DHPPi vaccines, which protect against canine parvovirus, canine distemper, canine adenovirus, and parainfluenza. Cats receive the rabies vaccine and the FVRCP vaccine, which protects against feline herpesvirus, calicivirus, and feline panleukopenia.

Dr Naseem Mohammed Rafie, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, said, “Dubai Municipality’s integrated and sustainable veterinary services play a vital role in protecting animal and public health, while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading regional centre for veterinary services and animal health. We remain committed to continuously enhancing our veterinary services, preventive and treatment programmes, and infrastructure to deliver proactive public and veterinary health services through a customer-centric and humane service experience that enhances wellbeing and quality of life.”

She added, “Dubai Municipality provides a safe and humane environment for stray animals, focusing on rehabilitation and giving them a second chance through adoption by caring families. At the same time, we continue to raise awareness of responsible pet ownership and regulate adoption procedures in line with internationally recognised health and animal welfare standards that reflect the values of Dubai’s community.”

Dubai Municipality follows a comprehensive pet adoption process based on international best practices. Applications can be submitted through digital channels or directly at Al Khawaneej Veterinary Clinic. Once all requirements have been fulfilled, applicants are contacted to complete the procedures and collect the adopted animal, together with its vaccination record, within two working days.

Applicants must meet several requirements, including having no recorded violations related to animal abuse or mistreatment, being at least 21 years old, attending Al Khawaneej Veterinary Clinic in person to complete the required examination and collection procedures, and paying the applicable vaccination and registration fees.

Through its awareness and community engagement programmes, Dubai Municipality also promotes responsible pet ownership and animal welfare. It provides guidance on travelling with pets, including ensuring that animals are microchipped and registered in the approved system, have received all mandatory vaccinations, and have an approved veterinary health certificate.

Pet owners are also advised to coordinate with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to review export requirements for their destination, verify the importing country’s regulations, including any required tests or quarantine procedures, and contact the airline to confirm pet transport requirements and complete advance booking.

Dubai Municipality has issued 176 licences across the veterinary sector, including 103 comprehensive veterinary clinic licences, 67 primary veterinary clinic licences, two specialist veterinary clinic licences, three comprehensive veterinary hospital licences, and one specialist veterinary hospital licence.

The municipality regulates and licenses veterinary clinics by establishing and periodically updating the technical and health requirements governing the operation of primary veterinary clinics, comprehensive veterinary clinics, and veterinary hospitals through its official website. It also issues no-objection certificates required to operate primary veterinary clinics, comprehensive veterinary clinics, and veterinary hospitals.

Dubai Municipality also conducts scheduled routine inspections of all veterinary clinics across the emirate through its Smart Inspection System to verify compliance with ministerial regulations, local legislation, and applicable technical and health requirements. The municipality follows up on complaints submitted against veterinary clinics to verify their validity and ensure that appropriate veterinary care and treatment are provided in accordance with internationally recognised protocols. It also regularly updates regulatory circulars and implements awareness programmes for veterinary clinics.