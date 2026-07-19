Jordan summons Iranian envoy over continuous missile attacks

AMMAN, 19th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordan's Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs on Sunday summoned the Iranian Chargé d’Affaires in Amman to deliver a "strongly worded protest against ongoing, unjustified Iranian attacks on the Kingdom and provocative statements issued by Iranian officials."

According to Jordan News Agency (Petra), the Ministry spokesperson Fuad Majali stated that the diplomat was ordered to convey a clear demand to Tehran to "immediately halt all attacks."

Majali stressed that Jordan’s security and the safety of its citizens are "red lines that cannot be crossed."

The ministry condemned the Iranian strikes as flagrant violations of Jordanian sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter.

The ministry also condemned Iranian attacks on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states. Majali pledged Jordan’s solidarity with its Gulf neighbours and support for the measures they take to protect their sovereignty and security.

Majali concluded by reiterating that Jordan will continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard its territory, sovereignty, and citizens.