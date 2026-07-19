Kuwait announces interception of hostile ballistic missiles, drones in its airspace

KUWAIT, 19th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait announced that its Armed Forces had detected and intercepted hostile ballistic missiles and drones within the country's airspace since the early hours of Sunday.

According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Colonel Saud Al Otaibi, the official spokesperson for Kuwait's Ministry of Defence, said that the Iranian aggression continues to target civilian and vital facilities across the country."

He added that the attacks struck facilities belonging to the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, causing fires and extensive damage to a number of its facilities and critical infrastructure.

Al Otaibi affirmed that the Kuwaiti Armed Forces continue to carry out their duties with a high level of efficiency as part of their ongoing state of readiness and constant preparedness, while taking all necessary measures to safeguard the country's sovereignty and preserve its security and stability, in coordination with the relevant authorities, to ensure the safety of citizens and residents.