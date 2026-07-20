16 soldiers killed, 23 injured in attack in west Niger

NIAMEY, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- At least 16 Nigerien soldiers were killed and 23 others injured in a terrorist attack targeting a detachment of the country's Defence and Security Forces in the Tera area in western Niger, the Nigerien Press Agency reported.

Fifteen terrorists were killed, five motorcycles were recovered, and four were destroyed, the report said, citing a statement from the Nigerien Ministry of Defence.

"The swift response of the Defence and Security Forces, supported by aerial assets, forced the enemy to retreat. Search, sweep and security operations are continuing in the area," the statement said.