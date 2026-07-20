Make-A-Wish UAE partnership with 46 schools grants 80 wishes

ABU DHABI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Make-A-Wish UAE said its collaboration with more than 46 private schools in Abu Dhabi during the 2025-2026 academic year helped grant 80 wishes to children with critical illnesses.

The wishes were granted through awareness campaigns and school-led initiatives organised with the foundation to support its work and promote the values of giving, empathy and social responsibility among students.

The foundation said the schools’ participation also helped raise awareness of the positive impact a wish can have on a critically ill child by bringing hope, strength and joy during treatment.

The initiatives support the goals of the UAE’s Year of Family 2026 by promoting unity, care and cooperation, while strengthening the role of schools, students and parents in humanitarian and community work.

“This support not only created joyful moments for children and their families, but also helped instil the values of giving and social responsibility among students,” said Hani Al Zubaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Make-A-Wish UAE.

“Every wish granted brings hope, strength, and joy to a child and reflects the power of community collaboration in creating a meaningful impact in the lives of children and their families,” he added.