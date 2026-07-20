Korean firefighters battle Coupang warehouse blaze for third day

INCHEON, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Korean Firefighters continued to battle a massive blaze at a Coupang warehouse Monday as flames continued to rage for the third day and force people to evacuate amid concerns of a potential collapse of the building.

The fire at the logistics centre in Incheon, just west of Seoul, remained uncontained as of 10:30 am after it began early Saturday morning, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the Incheon firefighting headquarters.

While the complex building structure and vast amounts of flammable material inside have hampered firefighting efforts, authorities made progress on Monday, helped by rainfall.

"(We) believe it will be possible to bring the fire under initial control sometime today," a fire official said. "It is difficult to specify exactly when the fire will be extinguished."