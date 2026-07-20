Fitch assigns Invest Bank inaugural Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB+' with Stable Outlook

SHARJAH, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Invest Bank (INB) on Monday announced that Fitch Ratings has assigned Invest Bank P.S.C. (INB) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook and Government Support Rating (GSR) of 'bbb+', marking the bank’s IDR at investment-grade.

The rating represents an important milestone in the bank's ongoing transformation and provides independent recognition of the progress achieved in strengthening its financial profile, rebuilding its franchise and positioning the Bank for sustainable long-term growth.

According to Fitch, Invest Bank's Long-Term IDR is backed by the expected Government support alongside adequate capitalisation, good liquidity coverage and improving financial performance. The Stable Outlook reflects the expectation that the bank will continue to execute its strategy while maintaining appropriate capital and liquidity buffers.

The rating follows a multi-year transformation programme undertaken by the bank to strengthen its balance sheet, enhance governance, risk management, improve operating performance and reposition the bank for sustainable growth.

Following past restructuring, the bank returned to profitability in 2025 and has continued to build this momentum through disciplined execution and a clear strategic focus.

Fitch noted the continued improvement in the bank's operating performance, including net interest income, adequate reserve coverage and a robust capital position. The agency highlighted the bank's liquidity profile and the expectation that legacy impaired assets may continue to reduce over the medium term as the transformation progresses.

While recognising that the bank continues to operate with a relatively small domestic franchise and remains in a rebuilding phase, Fitch acknowledged the progress made in strengthening the bank's financial resilience and executing its long-term strategy.

Edris Al Rafi, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Bank, said, “Receiving our inaugural investment-grade rating from Fitch is a defining milestone for Invest Bank and an important validation of the progress we have made over the past few years."

"This rating reflects the dedication of our people, the continued support of our shareholders, and our unwavering focus on disciplined execution. We have consciously worked to strengthen our balance sheet through focused diversification and digitisation," he added.

Al Rafi said that the bank's priority remains creating long-term value for all stakeholders, while continuing to build a stronger, more resilient and more competitive bank.