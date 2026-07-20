Spain dominate individual awards at 2026 World Cup

NEW JERSEY, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- FIFA announced the individual awards for the 2026 World Cup after Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in the final to claim the title for the second time.

Spain’s Rodri, who was masterful in midfield across the eight matches for La Roja, took home the Golden Ball Award for the tournament’s best player, as Spain lifted the trophy for a second time.

Despite just falling short of reaching a third successive final, France superstar Kylian Mbappé scored an astounding ten goals in just eight matches to collect the Golden Boot Award.

Argentina's Lionel Messi received the Silver Ball, while Mbappé took the Bronze Ball.

Unai Simón of Spain was awarded the Golden Glove Award after recording seven clean sheets in eight matches, including in the 1-0 extra-time final win over Argentina.

Pau Cubarsi continued a superb start to his sparkling career with the FIFA Best Young Player Award, after playing a crucial role in the Spain defence that only conceded one goal during the tournament.

The Netherlands received the Fair Play Trophy in recognition of the team's conduct and discipline during the tournament.