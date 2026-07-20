UAE participates in Third BRICS Transport Ministers' Meeting in India

NAGPUR, India, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), participated in the Third BRICS Transport Ministers' Meeting, hosted in Nagpur, India.

The meeting brought together transport ministers and senior officials from BRICS member states as part of India's 2026 BRICS Presidency, held under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability". The UAE delegation was led by Sheikh Nasser Al Qasimi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Infrastructure and Transport Regulation Sector at MoEI.

During the meeting, the UAE delegation took part in discussions on a range of strategic priorities aimed at advancing sustainable transport systems. Key topics included fostering innovation, accelerating the decarbonisation of the transport sector, promoting smart urban mobility solutions, enhancing the efficiency of supply chains and logistics services, and expanding research and technical cooperation among BRICS member states.

The BRICS Transport Ministers endorsed the meeting's Joint Declaration, which sets out a roadmap for strengthening cooperation among member states in the transport sector.

The declaration identifies several strategic priorities, including the development of sustainable transport infrastructure, the adoption of circular economy principles across the sector, the promotion of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), efforts to reduce carbon emissions, the development of integrated urban transport hubs, improvements to supply chain and logistics efficiency, and the establishment of a BRICS Railway Research Network.

The UAE's participation reflects its commitment to strengthening international cooperation and exchanging expertise and best practices in transport and infrastructure. It also reinforces the country's efforts to develop an integrated, future-ready, and sustainable transport ecosystem that supports its national development priorities and long-term strategic objectives.