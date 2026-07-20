EU Migration Commissioner calls for end to internal Schengen border checks

VIENNA, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- European Union Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner has called for an end to border checks between European countries within the Schengen area and urged the gradual reopening of internal borders, including those between Austria and its neighbours.

Brunner said it is now the time to ease restrictions that had been in place for years, citing stronger protection of the European Union's external borders and the implementation of new asylum and migration rules that took effect in June.

The Austrian politician said the latest official figures showed that irregular migration had fallen by 37 percent in the first six months of this year, with the decline expected to reach 55 percent within two years.