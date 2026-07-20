RAK-DED completes over 25,000 electronic transactions in H1

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development (RAK DED) completed 25,622 electronic transactions in the first half of 2026, achieving a 100 percent completion rate through digital channels and a customer satisfaction rate of 96 percent.

The department also issued 2,465 commercial permits across various categories during the period, reflecting the growing use of its digital services by businesses and investors.

RAK DED offers more than 47 electronic services covering business licensing, commercial permits and regulatory services, enabling customers to complete transactions remotely around the clock without visiting service centres.

Aisha Obaid Al Ayyan, Acting Director of the Commercial Affairs Department, said that the department provides more than 47 electronic services that enable customers to complete their transactions easily, quickly, and from anywhere, thereby enhancing the quality of government services and elevating the overall customer experience.

She said the 100 percent digital completion rate reflected the success of the department's digital transformation strategy and the efficiency of its smart systems, while the 96 percent customer satisfaction rate underscored the quality of its services.

Al Ayyan added that issuing 2,465 commercial permits during the first six months of the year reflected the continued dynamism of the emirate's business community and the role of digital services in streamlining procedures and accelerating permit issuance.