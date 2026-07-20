Arab Parliament for Child reviews progress, future plans

SHARJAH, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Parliament for the Child (APC) reviewed the achievements of its fourth parliamentary session and discussed plans to strengthen training programmes, partnerships and media initiatives during a meeting at its headquarters in Sharjah.

The meeting, chaired by Ayman Othman Al Barout, Secretary-General of the APC, was attended by Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Assistant Secretary-General, and Elias bin Awad Al Maani, President of the Arab Parliament for the Child.

Participants discussed ways to further develop the parliament's work, enhance its programmes and activities, and expand Arab participation in media and cultural initiatives, including the Little Parliamentarian magazine.

The meeting discussed various proposals from parliament members to enhance upcoming sessions. The initiatives aim to support personal development, promote dialogue, identity, belonging, and collaboration.

Following the meeting, APC members and staff attended a ceremony at the Sharjah Consultative Council headquarters to honour the Arab countries that participated in the fourth session of the parliament's fourth term.

Al Barout said that the fourth session showcased a commendable model of the conscious Arab child, highlighting that investing in childhood equates to investing in the future. He noted that the successes were due to the members' efforts and support from Arab countries.