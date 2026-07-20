Abu Dhabi completes 12 disease registries

ABU DHABI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), in partnership with Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), part of the M42 group, have completed 12 disease registries.

These enable tracking of disease prevalence, incidence, trends and demographic correlations, contributing to improved healthcare outcomes across the Emirate through data-driven insights, strengthened prevention efforts and support for timely diagnosis and early intervention.

Disease registries are integrated digital systems developed for specific diseases that collect comprehensive patient data, including diagnoses, tests and treatments. These registries serve as essential tools to support decision-makers and policymakers in informed planning and efficient resource allocation, monitor population health indicators, identify high-risk groups, and design targeted preventive interventions at the population level.

They also enhance scientific research by enabling researchers to better understand disease patterns and develop more innovative and effective health solutions.

The completed registries cover Abu Dhabi’s priority health conditions, including Mental Health, Obesity, Diabetes, Cancer, Screenings, Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), Chronic Respiratory Disease (CRD), Osteoporosis, Rare Diseases, Assisted Reproductive Therapy (ART) and Multiple Sclerosis – and are fully automated, leveraging data from Malaffi, Abu Dhabi’s Health Information Exchange.

Additionally, these registries serve as a valuable resource for public health initiatives, enabling precise tracking of disease prevalence, greater efficiency in healthcare programmes, support for health promotion campaigns and optimised screening through targeted interventions based on actionable insights.

The next phase of this initiative will include the incorporation of AI as part of the Population Health Intelligence (PHI) programme alongside the expansion of datasets supporting these registries. It will also include integration with DoH’s Sahatna, which has been integrated with TAMM to provide a unified government digital experience and improve accessibility.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the DoH, said, “Every advancement in healthcare begins with a deeper understanding of the community we serve. By strengthening the way we harness health data, we are building a stronger foundation for prevention—one that enables earlier action, more informed decision-making and better health outcomes."

She added that the completion of these disease registries marks another important milestone in Abu Dhabi’s journey towards a healthcare ecosystem that is increasingly predictive, personalised and designed to improve the health and quality of life of the community.

“These disease registries significantly strengthen our ability to monitor disease patterns, understand population health trends, and design targeted prevention and health promotion programmes. By leveraging accurate, real-time data, we can inform policy decisions, optimise resource allocation, and implement timely interventions that improve health outcomes across the Emirate," said Dr Rashed Obaid Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADPHC.

Kareem Shahin, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Health Data Services and M42’s Digital Health Solutions Platform, said, “These registries are just one example of how ADHDS is leading the way in delivering large-scale digital health projects that have a profound impact on public health. As part of M42, we are poised to take full advantage of advanced AI technologies to unlock critical insights at scale that will significantly improve patient outcomes.”