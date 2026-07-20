Department of Community Development, Emirates Foundation launch 'Neighbourhood Volunteer Teams’

ABU DHABI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD), in collaboration with Emirates Foundation, has launched the “Neighbourhood Volunteer Teams” initiative, designed to get more people volunteering across the emirate by providing a safe, organised environment that builds a strong sense of community and mutual support.

This effort is part of the department’s ongoing push to strengthen volunteering across Abu Dhabi and open more ways for people to give back to their communities. It encourages local participation and helps residents take a more active role in their neighbourhoods.

The initiative brings together local volunteer teams led by residents from across the community, boosting social responsibility and reinforcing unity and cohesion. The first phase will cover five areas: Mohamed Bin Zayed City, Al Rahba, Al Falah, Al Riyadh, and Al Shawamekh.

The initiative will gradually expand by establishing and activating volunteer teams across different areas of Abu Dhabi, aiming for a long-lasting impact and broader community participation. It also enables individuals to form volunteer teams within their own neighbourhoods, encouraging more community-led initiatives and supporting their continued growth.

DCD noted that the number of volunteers in each area will vary depending on community needs and participation. Team members and leaders were carefully selected based on set criteria, including interviews conducted alongside Emirates Foundation, to make sure they are well-prepared for their roles.

The initiative also allows government, private and third sector organisations to work with these teams to deliver community initiatives at a neighbourhood level, allowing them to connect directly with residents and better respond to local needs.

The teams support a range of activities, including organising community events, programmes and awareness workshops; gathering community data and identifying residents’ needs through surveys and direct engagement; as well as contributing to field studies to better understand social challenges and available services.

They will also strengthen community engagement by raising awareness of programmes and services, especially among priority groups, serving as a direct link between residents and relevant entities, strengthening trust and improving coordination, while also supporting new initiatives and responding to emerging community needs in each area.

Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Empowerment Sector at DCD, said that the initiative is a big step forward in strengthening the volunteering landscape by empowering community members to take an active part in developing their neighbourhoods and making a positive impact.

DCD is working in collaboration with Emirates Foundation to deliver the initiative, with the foundation playing a key role in preparing volunteer teams through specialised training programmes. These include emergency response, first aid and crisis management under the SANID initiative, strengthening readiness and enhancing community safety.

The foundation also supports the selection of suitable candidates and develops tailored volunteering opportunities based on specific needs.

As part of strengthening the volunteer teams’ readiness and providing them with practical field experience, their first volunteering engagement during the pilot phase was through the ‘Degayeg’ initiative, launched by the Abu Dhabi DCD in collaboration with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi. This marked the team’s first on-the-ground volunteering experience, allowing members to apply their skills, engage directly with the community, and contribute to promoting healthier and more active lifestyles.