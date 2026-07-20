Menassah Distribution Company makes debut at Hong Kong Book Fair

HONG KONG, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Menassah Distribution Company is making its international debut at the Hong Kong Book Fair 2026, marking a significant milestone in its efforts to expand the global reach of Emirati and Arabic books.

The company is showcasing 800 books across 244 titles published by 50 Emirati publishing houses, offering visitors and industry professionals a comprehensive insight into the diversity of the UAE's literary and creative output, while providing an opportunity to discover and purchase the latest works by authors from across the region.

Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) from 15th to 21st July 2026 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, the fair is recognised as one of Asia's leading publishing events, bringing together publishers, authors, content creators and readers, while fostering broad opportunities for cultural and knowledge exchange.

Through its participation, Menassah aims to help Emirati publishers expand into international markets, establish partnerships with publishers and distributors across Asia, and explore new distribution channels and rights exchange opportunities to strengthen the global presence of Arabic books.

Rashid Al Kous, General Manager of Menassah Distribution Company, said the company's first participation in the Hong Kong Book Fair reflected its ambition to support the printing, publishing and distribution sectors in the UAE and the wider Arab world.

He said the company aimed to turn opportunities created by international book fairs into long-term partnerships and strengthen links between Emirati publishers and the global publishing industry.

Al Kous added that Menassah would continue expanding its international distribution network and creating new opportunities for Emirati books to reach wider audiences, while supporting the UAE's creative economy and reinforcing the country's position as a regional and global publishing hub.