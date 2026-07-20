Dubai Future District Fund expands portfolio to 30 investments

DUBAI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF) on Monday announced eight new investment commitments during 2025, expanding its portfolio to 30 investments comprising 11 venture capital funds and 19 high-growth startups.

The fund also broadened its investments across priority sectors of the future economy, particularly PropTech and artificial intelligence, according to its 2025 Annual Report, which highlights DFDF's contribution to strengthening Dubai's innovation economy and advancing the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

The new commitments comprise five investments in venture capital funds and three direct investments in high-growth startups.

During the year, DFDF also strengthened its PropTech portfolio through investments in two specialised companies and two sector-focused venture funds, reinforcing its strategy of directing capital towards high-impact sectors shaping the future economy.

Throughout 2025, the fund further strengthened its role as an enabler of Dubai's innovation ecosystem by forging strategic partnerships with leading international organisations, organising investment roadshows across major global innovation hubs, and launching initiatives that support startup growth and entrepreneurial capability. These initiatives are helping attract world-class talent and investment while further strengthening Dubai's position as a global hub for venture capital and innovation.

Khalfan Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Future Foundation and Chairman of the DFDF, said, " Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for innovation and venture capital through an integrated ecosystem that combines a future-focused vision, progressive regulation, world-class infrastructure, and the ability to attract the world's leading entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, and talent.

"Dubai Future District Fund leverages these strengths to create strategic investment opportunities and long-term partnerships, while connecting capital with government priorities to accelerate the delivery of the D33."

Nader Albastaki, Managing Director of Dubai Future District Fund, said, "During 2025, we made eight new investment commitments while sharpening our focus on the strategic sectors shaping Dubai's future economy. Looking ahead, we will continue diversifying our investment portfolio, strengthening our global partnerships, and launching new initiatives that build a stronger and more resilient venture capital ecosystem, enabling more founders to build globally competitive companies."

DFDF will continue advancing its long-term investment strategy in support of the D33, with an even stronger focus on the strategic sectors shaping the future economy. Its priorities for 2026 include launching a dedicated programme to support emerging fund managers by backing first- and second-time fund managers, strengthening the depth, diversity, and long-term resilience of the regional venture capital ecosystem.

The fund will also deepen collaboration with local and international partners that unlock new business and investment opportunities, further reinforcing Dubai's position as a global centre for innovation and investment.

The year 2025 also marked an important chapter in DFDF's trajectory as the fund translated the UAE's Year of Community into tangible initiatives that strengthened investment, collaboration, and long-term economic impact.

Through expanded partnerships, stronger public-private collaboration, and increased mobilisation of regional and international capital, DFDF further reinforced Dubai International Financial Centre's role as a gateway for capital flowing into Dubai's future economy sectors.

Established by Dubai Future Foundation and Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Future District Fund invests in venture capital funds and technology companies across different stages of growth. Its investment priorities span PropTech, HealthTech, LogisticsTech, DeepTech, Circular Economy technologies, and Web3, supporting the industries underpinning Dubai's future economy.