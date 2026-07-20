Abu Dhabi Awards honours winning schools in nationwide Schools Competition

ABU DHABI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Awards concluded a recognition tour to honour the winners of the Schools Competition, organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, for their efforts in supporting the awards nominations campaign and promoting a culture of giving and community spirit.

The tour included Al Mesk KG, Zayed Education Complex – Mohamed bin Zayed, Jewairyah bint Al Harith Cycle 1 School, Al Qariah Cycle 1 School, Madar International School and Mezyad School.

The recognised schools were selected from 50 participating schools across all seven emirates, with this year's initiative receiving more than 15,000 nominations, more than double the number submitted in the previous edition.

The honoured schools also demonstrated exceptional levels of engagement, with nomination rates exceeding 100 percet of the number of eligible students.

Throughout the academic year, the schools delivered a range of awareness activities and interactive programmes that encouraged students to participate in the nominations campaign, while raising awareness of the importance of recognising individuals whose selfless contributions make a positive difference in their communities.

The tour forms part of Abu Dhabi Awards' ongoing efforts, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, to strengthen the Awards' presence within the educational environment and inspire students to embrace the values of giving and social responsibility.

Through such initiatives, the Award continues to promote a culture of recognising individuals whose humanitarian contributions and community achievements create a lasting positive impact, while helping nurture a generation committed to serving society.