Ajman Transport records 34% growth in Sawari Limousine trips in H1

AJMAN, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Transport Authority's Sawari Limousine service recorded 32,803 trips in the first half of 2026, up 34 percent from a year earlier.

The increase of 8,388 trips reflects growing demand for the service, the authority said.

Ahmed Saqr Al Matrooshi, Executive Director of the Commercial Services Corporation, said the performance reflected rising customer demand and confidence in the quality of the service, describing Sawari Limousine as a reliable transport option that meets the needs of customers in Ajman.

He said the authority would continue to enhance the service and strengthen its operational readiness to improve service quality and provide flexible and safe transport options in line with its goal of delivering integrated transport services and improving customer experience.

The authority reaffirmed its commitment to further developing its commercial and specialised services to meet evolving customer needs and support the emirate's transport sector through modern and efficient services.