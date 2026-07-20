Fox claims first major championship title on DP World Tour

DUBAI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Ryan Fox claimed the first major championship title of his career after winning the 154th Open Championship, which concluded on Sunday at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England.

The event, the fourth men's major championship of the season, forms part of the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai.

The New Zealander finished on 10-under-par, sealing victory with a birdie on the final hole. The triumph earned him 1,665 Race to Dubai Ranking points, propelling him into the top 10 of the Race to Dubai Rankings, released on Monday. He now sits fifth overall with a total of 2,042 points.

The victory marks Fox's fifth DP World Tour title and his first major championship crown in his 29th appearance at one of golf's four majors, including his 10th start at The Open. He also collected prize money of US$3.2 million.

The DP World Tour Play-Offs will again be staged in the UAE, with the leading 70 players in the Race to Dubai Rankings qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Championship at Yas Links from 5th to 8th November 2026, before the top 50 advance to the season-ending DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates from 12th to 15th November 2026.