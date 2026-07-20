National Drug Enforcement Authority establishes prevention, treatment system through Hisn service

ABU DHABI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Drug Enforcement Authority has established an integrated strategic system designed to protect all segments of society from the threat of drugs by coordinating security, prevention and treatment efforts following the highest standards of confidentiality.

The initiative is guided by the visionary leadership of the UAE, which places human well-being, empowerment and quality of life at the forefront of all development programmes.

The Authority focuses on strengthening the intellectual and protective defences of the community as it recognises the rapid social and digital changes of the modern era, where modern threats targeting youth take on highly sophisticated forms. Tackling these threats requires fortifying public awareness and fostering responsibility and community partnerships.

The National Drug Enforcement Authority has launched the Hisn service (80044) as a comprehensive, progressive lifeline designed to offer treatment, rehabilitation and support around the clock.

The service embodies the UAE’s unwavering commitment to lending a helping hand, building trust and restoring hope to all community members, guided by a unique legislative and humane vision that views substance users as individuals in need of rescue, care and guidance.

The awareness focus of the Hisn service is built on the Authority’s core belief that the true battle against substance abuse is won by empowering minds and shaping awareness, and that prevention begins with sincere, impactful communication. Through a team of qualified specialists and advisors, Hisn provides accurate, reliable information to youth and families alike, equipping them with positive approaches to navigate this threat.

The Hisn service provides parents with the support needed to help them foster open dialogue, trust and acceptance within the home, since a cohesive, stable family represents a cornerstone of protection and a guarantee against risky behaviour.

By reaching out to Hisn, families gain access to scientific, clinical guidance on how to recognise early behavioural or psychological changes in their children, and the tools to respond to such changes with confidence and resilience rather than panic or denial. The goal is to transform every home in the UAE into a safe haven and empower parents to anticipate risks and safeguard young minds.

The Hisn service fosters awareness on how to identify and resist online drug distribution networks targeting teenagers and adolescents. It educates parents on how to build their children’s self-confidence so they can make independent, responsible choices.

Additionally, it aims to instil in young minds a vital truth: that real strength does not lie in conforming to or falling for deceptive trends, but in self-awareness and the firm, resilient ability to say a definitive ‘no’ to anything that threatens their health and future.

The National Drug Enforcement Authority focuses on comprehensive medical and humane care, offering hope and a lifeline for those struggling with addiction through the Hisn service. Individuals gain access to an advanced treatment and rehabilitation system managed in collaboration with top medical centres and specialised national institutions across the UAE.

Calls to the Hisn service are received 24/7 by qualified psychiatrists, addiction specialists and behavioural counsellors. The journey begins with immediate consultation, followed by a rigorous evaluation to tailor the right medical and rehabilitation plan.

The service’s clinical approach focuses on analysing the underlying biological and psychological triggers of addiction. A custom treatment plan is then designed to manage withdrawal symptoms and restore neurological and psychological balance.

Recovery from addiction does not end with detoxification but requires rebuilding the individual’s personality and daily routines. Through specialised centres, the service offers comprehensive psychological and behavioural rehabilitation, alongside life-skills and mental resilience training to help recovering individuals manage daily pressures without relapsing.

The Hisn service focuses on social and family reintegration, helping families repair damaged relationships and training them on how to effectively support their loved ones post-recovery. Other programmes offered by the service aim to empower individuals to confidently rebuild their futures and reclaim active, productive roles in their community.

Through the Hisn service, the Authority relies on the UAE's progressive legal framework, which treats substance users as individuals who need rescue rather than punishment. This vision, firmly embraced by the Authority, helps remove any hesitation or fear that might prevent families or young people from seeking help.

The Hisn service presents four core pillars guaranteed by the law. These include complete confidentiality, where all data, personal details and call records are kept strictly confidential. Information is never shared or disclosed under any circumstances, giving callers absolute peace of mind to speak freely.

Absolute privacy is another core pillar of the service. Requests for treatment support or guidance are managed in an environment of absolute privacy that respects human dignity, safeguards family reputation and treats substance abuse strictly as a private medical concern.

Additionally, individuals seeking treatment and rehabilitation are connected to state-of-the-art medical facilities utilising internationally accredited clinical protocols to ensure higher recovery rates.

Finally, the UAE law guarantees complete exemption from any criminal liability or prosecution for anyone who voluntarily steps forward, or is referred by their relatives, to seek treatment and support through the Hisn service.