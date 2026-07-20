World Economic Forum recognises UAE PASS as global digital government model

DUBAI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Economic Forum has recognised the UAE PASS as a global model that demonstrates the maturity of the UAE’s digital transformation and the seamless integration of government services with a focus on promoting trust and advancing a human-centric approach that prioritises people’s needs over technology.

This recognition was featured in a report issued by the World Economic Forum titled "The GovTech Compass: Ten Principles for the Responsible Implementation of GovTech and Digital Public Infrastructure".

The UAE PASS ecosystem was recognised under the report’s "Seventh Principle", titled "From Digital Maximalism to Digital Pragmatism". The principle recommends that governments establish shared, reusable national digital infrastructures instead of creating separate and repetitive systems across government entities.

The report cited UAE PASS as a practical model of a unified digital infrastructure that enables government entities to utilise shared digital capabilities, strengthening government integration, enhancing service efficiency, and delivering improved user experiences.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai, said that the World Economic Forum’s recognition of the UAE PASS reflects the UAE’s leadership in advancing an integrated digital model built on trust, integration and a human-centric approach, aligned with the wise leadership’s vision to build a connected government where enhancing quality of life is the driving force behind digital transformation.

Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director-General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), said, “The UAE PASS ecosystem represents an advanced model of national collaboration and partnership, with TDRA playing a pivotal role in overseeing digital transformation at the federal level.

Wesam Lootah, Director-General of GovDigital at the Department of Government Enablement- Abu Dhabi, said that these achievements reflect the UAE’s vision to redefine government operations through advanced technologies and AI, enabling the delivery of more efficient, seamless and proactive services.

The UAE PASS is the unified national digital identity. It was developed through a strategic partnership between Digital Dubai, the TDRA, and the Department of Government Enablement- Abu Dhabi, to provide a unified federal digital infrastructure that enables users to securely and seamlessly access government and private sector services, as well as digitally sign documents across the UAE.

It is the result of a comprehensive national collaboration and an integrated strategic partnership with the Ministry of Interior, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), and the Dubai Electronic Security Centre.

UAE PASS has more than 12 million registered users and facilitates millions of digital transactions each year across hundreds of government and private sector services.