Sharjah marks first year of Faya UNESCO listing with conservation, research initiatives

SHARJAH, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- One year after the Faya Palaeolandscape was inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List, Sharjah has expanded research, conservation and site management initiatives to support the long-term protection of the property.

Over the past 12 months, the emirate has established a dedicated World Heritage Office to oversee the site's long-term management and launched the Sharjah Government's AED2 million Faya Research Grant Programme, which attracted proposals from universities across four continents.

Sharjah has also strengthened conservation planning, enhanced visitor experiences and expanded international engagement with one of the world's earliest inhabited desert landscapes.

From international research partnerships and stronger governance to wider public engagement, every initiative has been designed to ensure that Faya continues to generate new knowledge while safeguarding its Outstanding Universal Value for future generations.

To mark the first anniversary of inscription, audiences are invited to watch the official Faya documentary on the Faya website.

Featuring H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Ambassador of the Faya World Heritage Property, alongside the archaeologists and researchers behind the discoveries, the film takes viewers through more than 210,000 years of human history, tracing the scientific journey that established Faya as one of the world's most significant prehistoric landscapes.

H.H. Sheikha Bodour said, “Looking back on the first year since Faya's inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List is a proud moment for everyone who has contributed to understanding and protecting this extraordinary landscape over many decades. International recognition is meaningful because it affirms the significance of that collective effort, but its greatest value lies in what it enables.

"Over the past year, we have continued to invest in scientific research, conservation and education so that Faya remains a living source of knowledge about our shared human story for generations to come.”

Eisa Yousif, Director-General of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority, said, “The first year after inscription, Sharjah has demonstrated that World Heritage recognition is most valuable when it becomes a catalyst for continued discovery. For us, the inscription created new responsibilities as much as new opportunities. Over the past year, our priority has been to build the scientific, institutional and conservation systems required to support a World Heritage Property over the long term.”

During the past year, Sharjah established a dedicated World Heritage Office responsible for coordinating conservation, research, documentation, international cooperation and long-term management of its World Heritage properties.

The Office operates under the auspices of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority. The Office is the foundational pillar responsible for driving and coordinating all conservation planning, field research, documentation, and international cooperation required under UNESCO’s World Heritage Convention. It is also leading the government's efforts to nominate more cultural heritage assets for international recognition.

The office also oversees implementation of the Faya Research Grant Programme, ensuring that new scientific discoveries directly inform conservation planning while strengthening the governance structures required under UNESCO's World Heritage Convention.

Earlier this year, the AED2 million grant programme attracted 49 applications from universities and research institutions across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and North America. Grants were awarded to projects led by the University of Tübingen and Oxford Brookes University, as well as researchers from the UAE, the United Kingdom, the United States and Spain.

The projects cover ancient environments, prehistoric settlement, palaeogenomics, human mobility, geological landscapes and international cooperation in human evolution research, reinforcing Faya's role in the study of early human adaptation in Arabia.

Alongside the scientific grants, Emirati Mentoring Fellowships are creating new pathways for young UAE researchers to gain international archaeological field experience before applying that knowledge directly to research and conservation at Faya.

Since the beginning of 2026, the official Faya website has attracted more than 7,000 active users and generated over 41,000 interactions, while the Faya Research Grant pages alone have recorded more than 5,000 visits from prospective researchers and institutions worldwide.

Visitors to Faya now encounter a richer and more accessible interpretation of the World Heritage Property. The Mleiha Archaeological Centre, which sits at the heart of the Faya site, has introduced a new interactive exhibition dedicated to Faya's archaeological discoveries and scientific importance, while new directional signage and the installation of the official UNESCO World Heritage monument have strengthened both accessibility and visitor orientation across the site.

Earlier this year, Sharjah Archaeology Authority brought together representatives from planning, infrastructure, tourism, environmental and heritage organisations for a specialised three-day workshop focused on the future management of Faya.

The programme combined technical discussions, collaborative planning sessions and field visits to develop an updated executive action plan balancing conservation priorities, visitor access, infrastructure development and long-term site management.