ADI Chain, Tangem launch co-branded hardware wallets to Virgin Megastores across UAE

ABU DHABI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- ADI Chain and Tangem, the Swiss hardware wallet maker, have launched a co-branded hardware wallet available for purchase at Virgin Megastores across the UAE.

The wallet supports assets across 80+ blockchain networks, including BTC, ETH, and tokens native to ADI Chain, giving retail buyers access to secure self-custody across a wide range of digital assets.

The launch places ADI Chain's first co-branded hardware wallet inside one of the UAE's most recognised retail environments.

Rather than ordering online and navigating a technical setup, buyers can walk into a Virgin Megastore, pick up the wallet, and activate it in minutes using the Tangem app on any NFC-enabled smartphone.

Tangem's hardware wallet is a contactless smart card with a secure chip inside that generates and stores private keys on the device. The Tangem app handles everything from sending and swapping to managing balances across supported networks. Every transaction requires a physical tap of the card to sign. Private keys are generated and stored on the card's secure chip.

ADI Chain is purpose-built for institutional use, with compliance tooling and policy frameworks available to governments, banks, and enterprises building on the network.

The co-branded Tangem wallet brings that same infrastructure standard into a retail setting, making secure self-custody accessible through a product available on Virgin Megastores' shelves, backed by a zero-compromise track record across 6 million devices shipped since 2017.

"ADI Chain was built with the same security and compliance standards that institutions expect. Tangem's hardware has a zero-compromise track record across millions of devices, and Virgin Megastores gives us direct distribution access in one of the most recognised retail environments in the UAE. Retail distribution is how we can onboard more people on-chain, and that starts with making the self-custodial wallet available in places retailers can easily reach," said Ivan Branitskiy, Head of DeFi at ADI Foundation.

Darya Karpukova, Chief Commercial Officer of Tangem, said, "By partnering with ADI Chain and Virgin Megastores, we're bringing secure self-custody into everyday retail, making hardware wallets as easy to buy and use as any other consumer technology."