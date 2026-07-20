Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Kenyan Business Council

DUBAI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced the establishment of the Kenyan Business Council to strengthen economic cooperation, promote partnerships and expand investment collaboration across diverse sectors.

The council’s inaugural meeting was held recently at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters.

Participants discussed ways to develop new business opportunities and advance mutual investments. They also focused on strengthening the connections between Kenyan companies and their counterparts in Dubai, exchanging expertise and data, and organising bilateral business events.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, said, “The new Kenyan Business Council provides an important platform for strengthening trade and investment partnerships between Dubai and Kenya. It will play a key role in creating new avenues for bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors, contributing to economic growth and the development of long-term strategic partnerships between the business communities in both markets.”

The launch of the Kenyan Business Council reflects Dubai’s growing position as a global hub for Kenyan companies and investors. A total of 146 new Kenyan companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce during 2025, bringing the number of active Kenyan member companies to 587 by the end of the year, representing annual growth of 9.7 percent.

Non-oil trade between Dubai and Kenya reached AED13.6 billion in 2025, achieving year-on-year growth of 2.1 percent and reflecting the strength of bilateral trade relations.