FAB launches Emirati Jaywan Debit Card

ABU DHABI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has launched the Jaywan Debit Card, issued under the UAE’s national card scheme, managed by Al Etihad Payments, and backed by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE).

The card is currently available for domestic use as part of the national roll-out of Jaywan.

Futoon Al Mazrouei, Group Head of Personal, Wealth and Business Banking at FAB, said, “The Jaywan Debit Card reflects FAB’s commitment to delivering secure, innovative and customer-focused payment solutions that support the UAE’s evolving financial ecosystem. As the national card scheme continues to strengthen the country’s payments infrastructure, Jaywan combines the trust of a nationally backed solution with the convenience customers expect.

"Through this initiative, we are contributing to the UAE’s vision for a more connected, resilient and inclusive financial future while enhancing everyday banking for our customers.”

Andrea Ciancetti, Chief Products Officer at Al Etihad Payments, said that the Jaywan Debit Card has been developed to provide the UAE with a sovereign, domestic card scheme that supports convenient, secure and efficient payments across everyday use cases.