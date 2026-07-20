DEWA aligns strategy, corporate values with 'Dubai-It' approach

DUBAI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has strengthened the alignment of its mission and corporate values with the Dubai-It initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

This initiative champions a work culture grounded in rapid, precise execution and in translating ambition into tangible outcomes, in line with Dubai’s approach to global leadership and future-shaping.

This step underscores DEWA’s commitment to aligning its strategy and corporate culture with the vision and directives of the wise leadership. It embeds the values of achievement, speed, precision, innovation and proactivity into daily practices, operational frameworks and decision-making processes.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, emphasised that integrating the Dubai-It approach into DEWA’s strategy, mission and corporate values demonstrates its commitment to continuously advancing a corporate model aligned with the wise leadership’s vision, thereby elevating performance and empowering employees to transform ideas into measurable achievements that support Dubai’s sustainable development.

He added that the initiative is a practical manifestation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who made achievement the benchmark of success and established a work culture where ambition is fulfilled through execution.

"From this standpoint, we have ensured that DEWA’s strategy, mission and corporate values reflect this approach, making it an integral part of our corporate culture and daily work. Corporate values are not slogans but principles that guide decisions and behaviours and are reflected in service quality and operational efficiency. This enhances DEWA’s future readiness and consolidates its position among the world’s leading utilities," said Al Tayer.

The review conducted by DEWA focused on strengthening the link between its corporate values and Dubai’s objectives by reinforcing customer happiness, sustainability, innovation, excellence and good governance. This supports Dubai’s position as a global leader in quality of life, sustainability, innovation and government services.