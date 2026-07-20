AML/CTF Partnership Forum publishes new thematic review on environmental crime

ABU DHABI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The AML/CFT Partnership Forum (ACPF), the UAE’s Public-Private Partnership initiative for combating financial crimes, on Monday published a new thematic review paper focused on environmental crime and its implications for the UAE’s financial system.

The report, prepared by the ACPF and its dedicated Environment Working Group, examined how illicit activities such as wildlife trafficking, illegal mining, waste dumping, and the trade in prohibited chemicals are increasingly generating complex financial flows that intersect with money laundering and organised crime.

The ACPF is hosted by the General Secretariat of the National Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing Committee (NAMLCFTPFC), as part of its mandate as a platform for facilitating strategic dialogue and structured collaboration between competent authorities and the private sector.

The paper provided global typologies, red-flag indicators, and practical guidance to help reporting entities identify and disrupt the proceeds of environmental crime.

It also underscored the importance of coordinated action between regulators, law enforcement, and industry to protect both the environment and the integrity of the financial system. It also set out clear key performance indicators, with defined timelines, for relevant stakeholders to address the risks identified.

Hamid AlZaabi, Secretary-General and Vice Chair of the NAMLCFTC, said, “This paper reflects our determination to ensure that financial systems cannot be exploited by crimes that harm our environment and undermine sustainable development. It provides a good roadmap for collective action, strengthening cooperation between authorities and the private sector, and reinforcing accountability across the system.

"Moreover, by setting defined priorities and timelines, it supports a more coordinated and strategic response that protects both the integrity of the global financial system and the natural resources upon which our future depends in the UAE and abroad."

Mohamed Shalo, Chair of the ACPF and Director of Communications and Strategic Partnerships at the General Secretariat, said, “Environmental crime is among the fastest-growing forms of transnational organised crime, generating vast illicit profits while damaging ecosystems, public health and human security.

"For the UAE, whose prosperity depends on open trade and trusted financial systems, preventing the misuse of finance to enable these crimes is both a national priority and an international responsibility. Through this review, we invite our partners to translate shared commitments into practical action and stronger public–private collaboration.”

Collin Lobo, Regional Head of Financial Crime, HSBC MENAT and Chair of the Environmental Working Group, stated, “Environmental crime is no longer a peripheral issue – it is a multi-billion-dollar illicit economy that relies on the financial system to move, store, and legitimise profits. This Thematic Review provides invaluable insights and actionable recommendations that will strengthen the financial sector’s defences against this rapidly growing threat and help foster a more secure and sustainable future.”

The thematic review supports the UAE’s National AML/CFT/CPF Strategy and the country’s preparations for its upcoming mutual evaluation, as well as broader efforts to address crimes that threaten sustainable development and economic security.

The General Secretariat encouraged all financial institutions, designated non-financial businesses and professions, and relevant stakeholders to study the findings and integrate the guidance into their risk assessments, transaction monitoring, and reporting frameworks.