RAKEZ advances India business collaboration through multi-city outreach

MUMBAI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) concluded a series of high-level business engagements in Mumbai, India, led by Group CEO Ramy Jallad.

The visit formed part of a broader two-week RAKEZ roadshow across India, also covering Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Pune, aimed at strengthening UAE-India trade and investment ties and creating new pathways for Indian companies exploring regional and global expansion from the UAE.

In Mumbai, the delegation held a series of B2B meetings with prominent Indian companies across diverse sectors, including automotive manufacturing, banking and financial services, IT and BPO, petrochemical trading, chemical and fertiliser manufacturing, alternative energy solutions, engineering, fabrication, infrastructure development, logistics, and strategic minerals processing.

RAKEZ also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Organisation of Plastics Processors of India (OPPI), representing India’s plastics processing sector. The MoU was signed by RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad and OPPI Secretary-General Deepak Lawale.

The partnership aims to stimulate trade and business opportunities, create synergies for cooperation and development, and support Indian business owners through commercial missions, fairs, exhibitions and other export and investment promotion activities.

Jallad said, “India has always been one of RAKEZ’s most important investor markets, and our latest visit reflects the depth of this relationship. The discussions we held with business leaders across multiple sectors reaffirm the strong appetite among Indian companies to choose Ras Al Khaimah as a base for regional and global growth.

"Through focused engagements and strategic partnerships such as our MoU with OPPI, we are creating more opportunities for Indian enterprises to access the UAE’s dynamic business environment, benefit from RAKEZ’s cost-effective ecosystem, and scale with confidence.”

The MoU with OPPI further supports RAKEZ’s efforts to engage sector-focused industry bodies in India and promote Ras Al Khaimah as a competitive destination for manufacturers, processors and exporters.

OPPI works closely with plastics processors, manufacturers and related industry stakeholders to promote technology adoption, quality enhancement, good manufacturing practices, sustainability, circularity, skill development and policy engagement.

RAKEZ’s Indian business community continues to grow in line with the strengthening UAE–India economic relationship under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

Today, RAKEZ is home to more than 13,500 Indian companies, ranging from SMEs to multinational brands such as Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, MSSL, JK Cement, Ace Cranes, G.K. Wire Industries, Bosco Aluminium & Glass, Shyam Middle East, Nash Industries, Xpro India (part of Birla conglomerate), and Dabur Naturelle.

Through continued on-ground engagement and sector-focused outreach, RAKEZ continues to position Ras Al Khaimah as a preferred destination for Indian businesses seeking sustainable growth, regional access and long-term expansion from the UAE.

Through its multi-city outreach, RAKEZ is engaging directly with Indian businesses and industry partners, providing practical insights into establishing and expanding operations in Ras Al Khaimah.