Bahrain says Iranian attack targeted air navigation equipment without disrupting operations

MANAMA, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) said hostile drones targeted civil air navigation equipment serving the Bahrain Flight Information Region (FIR) during the Iranian attack on the Kingdom, with no impact on air traffic operations.

In a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the CAA said that the relevant authorities responded immediately in line with approved operational and security procedures, implementing the necessary measures to ensure the continuity of air navigation services and maintain the safety of air traffic.

The CAA confirmed that all flights, including aircraft transiting the Bahrain Flight Information Region, continue to operate normally, with coordination and monitoring ongoing in cooperation with international organisations and the relevant authorities.