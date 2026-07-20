World Sports Summit hosts leaders, stars at World Cup dinner in New York

NEW YORK, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Sports Summit, organised and staged by the Dubai Sports Council, hosted a special dinner in New York City on the sidelines of the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The event brought together a select group of international sports figures, decision-makers and leaders from sports, media and investment institutions, in an evening that embodied the Summit’s mission to promote dialogue, build partnerships and envision the future of the sports sector globally.

The dinner is part of a series of initiatives organised by the World Sports Summit to solidify its position as a leading international platform that brings together various stakeholders in the sports ecosystem. It provides a space for exchanging visions and experiences, while fostering cooperation between regional and global sports federations and organisations, as well as government institutions, the private sector and influential leaders across the sports industry.

The evening was attended by a number of prominent international sports figures, including Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario, Italian legend Roberto Baggio, Wycliffe K. Grousbeck, alternate governor and CEO of the Boston Celtics; Wayne Boich, founder and CEO of Reserve Padel, a premier padel ecosystem and lifestyle brand in the USA; Zoran Lakovic, UEFA Deputy General Secretary for International Affairs, along with several CEOs, investors and media representatives from leading global sports organisations who had gathered in New York during the lead-up to Sunday’s finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, said: “We gather today at one of the most important global sporting events and championships to emphasise that the future of sports is not shaped solely on the field, but also through dialogue, the exchange of ideas, the launch of initiatives, enhanced cooperation and the building of partnerships between various sports sectors, as well as sectors related to sports, such as financial and investment institutions and other fields that support the development of sports and its growing impact on the development of societies.”

He added: “The World Sports Summit continues to play its leading role and strengthen its position as an international platform that brings together leaders, innovators, decision-makers, and entrepreneurs from various sectors, contributing to the development of the sports system worldwide. It also works to open new horizons for investment and innovation and to strengthen partnerships that leave a positive and sustainable impact on societies and the sports industry, shaping the future of sports globally.”

This meeting reflects the World Sports Summit’s commitment to continuing dialogue with experts in all areas of sports work from different countries around the world, as well as to encouraging the building of strong partnerships between different parties, based on its belief that sports have become one of the most important tools that bring people together, build bridges of communication between societies, contribute to achieving economic and social development and shape a more sustainable future for sports at the global level.