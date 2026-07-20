Sanad delivers record H1 revenue of AED 4.31 billion

ABU DHABI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sanad, a global leader in aerospace engineering and asset management solutions wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), today announced strong financial and operational results for the first half of 2026, reporting AED 4.31 billion in revenue, representing 35% year-over-year growth from the same period last year.

The strong performance reflects sustained international demand for Sanad's maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, the successful expansion of its new Asset Management division, and continued investment in advanced repair, testing, and infrastructure capabilities.

International customers generated 99% of total revenue, while Sanad secured eight new commercial agreements valued at AED 95.5 million during the first half of the year, further expanding its global customer portfolio while increasing its contribution to local content and in-country value.

As airlines increasingly seek strategic partners capable of supporting the entire engine lifecycle, from maintenance and repair to engine assets, testing, and used serviceable material (USM), Sanad continues to evolve beyond traditional MRO services.

By integrating MRO capabilities with asset management services, advanced repair capabilities, testing infrastructure, and engine material support, the company is building a comprehensive portfolio of end-to-end engine services that will support customers maximize engine performance, availability, and long-term value.

Commenting on the company's performance, Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Sanad, said: "The first half of 2026 marks another important milestone in Sanad's evolution. Despite continued disruptions affecting global supply chains, we delivered strong operational and financial performance, driven by our agile strategy.

As airlines increasingly seek partners capable of supporting the entire engine lifecycle, we are expanding beyond traditional MRO to deliver integrated engine solutions that combine maintenance, repair, testing, asset management, and technical expertise. Through continued investment in advanced capabilities, infrastructure, and our people, we are strengthening operational resilience for our customers while helping shape the future of aerospace from Abu Dhabi."

Building on this strong financial performance, Sanad is on track for another year of growth and excellence as it approaches its 40th anniversary next year. The company remains focused on its long-term growth strategy by expanding its engine support capabilities, strengthening global customer relationships, and investing in state-of-the-art infrastructure that will support the next generation of commercial aviation.

Supporting Sanad’s long-term growth strategy, more than AED 800 million has been invested over the past two years to expand repair capabilities, testing infrastructure, and next-generation engine maintenance capacity in the UAE, and strengthening its ability to serve a global customer base. These investments are strengthening the company's ability to meet growing global demand while reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a leading global aerospace hub.

One of the company's most significant investments during H1 2026 was the announcement of a AED 480 million Repair Center of Excellence in Al Ain. Scheduled to begin operations by 2030, the 17,600-square-meter facility will consolidate advanced repair capabilities across multiple engine platforms. In addition, Sanad invested more than AED 25 million to enhance its engine testing infrastructure, completing its end-to-end LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B overhaul capability within the UAE and the Middle East region.

Construction also commenced on Sanad's GTF Engine MRO Center in Al Ain, the project remains on track for operations in late 2028. The new facility spans more than 64,000 square meters and is set to become the world's second-largest GTF engine MRO center. Construction also progressed on its dedicated twin engine test cells project in Al Ain, which will form the region’s largest civil aircraft engine test facility, capable of supporting more than 500 engine tests annually.

These investments were matched by strong operational performance across Sanad's MRO network division. During H1 2026, the company inducted 120 engines, up 33.3% year over year, while engine deliveries increased 53.8%, reflecting significantly improved throughput despite ongoing global supply chain constraints. Together with its expanding infrastructure, Sanad is on track to increase its annual MRO network capacity to approximately 300 engine shop visits by the end of 2026.

Together, these achievements underscore Sanad's ability to scale its engine MRO operations while continuing to invest in the capabilities that will drive its future growth.

H1 2026 also marked the first full operating period of Sanad’s new Asset Management division, representing a major milestone in the company's strategy to expand beyond traditional MRO services. During the first half of the year, the division deployed approximately AED 165 million across engine acquisitions, repair and rebuild activities, and asset optimization initiatives, broadening Sanad's ability to support customers throughout the life of an engine.

The division acquired 11 additional engines, bringing its portfolio to 17 engines, while launching its Trent 700 rebuild program and expanding the availability of serviceable engine components to help customers reduce downtime and improve fleet availability.

Together, these capabilities enable Sanad to deliver a more integrated engine support services spanning maintenance, asset management, engine assets, and material solutions.

Continued customer demand translated into new commercial opportunities across both existing and new relationships, reinforcing Sanad's position as a trusted partner to airlines, OEMs, and lessors worldwide.

During H1 2026, Sanad extended its long-standing Trent 700 collaboration with Rolls-Royce through to 2031, expanding both the scope of work and the number of engine shop visits entrusted to the company’s advanced facility in Abu Dhabi. The renewal builds on years of collaboration that began in 2012 and reflects Sanad's growing role within the global Rolls-Royce MRO network.

Sanad also expanded its international customer base through new engine maintenance agreements with leading global airlines including Lion Air and Air Canada, while securing eight new commercial agreements valued at AED 95.5 million during the first half of the year. Together, these agreements reflect continued customer confidence in Sanad's expanding portfolio of engine services and advanced capabilities.

Supporting this continued growth requires continued investment in both infrastructure and people. As Sanad expands its operations and technical capabilities, developing a highly skilled workforce remains central to its long-term strategy.

During the first half of 2026, the company's workforce grew by 44% compared with the same period last year, reaching 898 employees, as it continued attracting specialized talent to support its expanding MRO, repair, and asset management operations.

At the same time, Sanad strengthened its commitment to developing national talent and building future leaders from within the organization. Emiratization increased to 36.9%, with UAE Nationals now representing 51.6% of senior leadership positions, while nearly two-thirds of leadership appointments were filled through internal promotions, demonstrating the strength of the company's leadership pipeline and succession planning.

Sanad enters the second half of 2026 with strong momentum, underpinned by record financial and operational performance, expanding infrastructure, growing asset management capabilities, and a broader global customer base. As global demand for integrated engine services continues to accelerate, the company is well positioned to strengthen its competitive advantage while advancing its ambition to become one of the world's leading independent providers of comprehensive engine solutions.

Continued investment in next-generation repair capabilities, testing infrastructure, and talent development will further strengthen Sanad's long-term competitiveness while reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a global aerospace hub and advancing the UAE's industrial diversification agenda.

Driven by the expansion of its technical capabilities, stronger partnerships with global customers and OEMs, continued growth in its Asset Management business, and its commitment to developing the next generation of aviation talent in the UAE, Sanad is steadily advancing towards its ambition of becoming the world's fifth-largest independent aircraft engine MRO provider.

Reflecting this momentum, Sanad was recognized at the Aviation Achievement Awards 2026 with MRO Management Team of the Year and Excellence in Aerospace Infrastructure Development, while Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer Mansoor Janahi were named Aviation Executive of the Year.