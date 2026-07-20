Fujairah to host WFCC Grand Prix in November

FUJAIRAH, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Fujairah Chess and Culture Club (FCCC) will host the grand finale of the inaugural World Federation for Chess Composition (WFCC) Fujairah Grand Prix for chess composition in November of 2026.

The multi-stage chess solving series spans a two-year cycle and features qualifying rounds taking place across various international locations, culminating in the final championship in the UAE.

FCCC Chairman Abdulla Ali Aal Barket, emphasised that this international event reinforces the emirate’s standing on the global chess map and highlights its ability to attract and host premier international tournaments in accordance with the highest standards.

He added that the club organises monthly tournaments for its members to enhance their skills and hone their talents, noting that the number of regular trainees currently exceeds 250, while the total membership surpasses 800 players.