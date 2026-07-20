Dtec partners with JetBrains to accelerate AI innovation among UAE startups

DUBAI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), the largest co-working and tech startup an hub in the region and an initiative of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), today announced a partnership with JetBrains, the creator of intelligent software development tools, to equip emerging technology companies with advanced developer solutions and accelerate AI adoption.

Signed during Dtec’s Agentic AI Innovators Forum in Dubai, the collaboration provides startups within the Dtec community with access to JetBrains’ Incubator and Accelerator Partner Programme - an initiative that boasts over 55,000 alumni, including global unicorns like Bolt, Canva, and Deel.

As part of the partnership, Dtec will also provide eligible startups with complimentary access to JetBrains’ professional integrated development environments (IDEs), enabling founders to leverage advanced developer tools and accelerate AI-driven innovation.

Under the initiative, selected startups within Dtec will receive up to 10 commercial subscriptions to JetBrains' intelligent tools entirely free for six months, followed by a 50% discount for up to five years on key solutions, including advanced AI packages.

To further maximize the value of these technologies, JetBrains will host a series of exclusive specialised sessions and hands-on workshops focused on developer best practices, AI adoption and emerging software development trends.

Hans Christensen, Vice President, Dtec, commented: “Building a globally competitive technology ecosystem requires creating the right environment for entrepreneurs to access advanced tools, expertise and opportunities to scale. Through Dtec, we continue to empower startups with the resources and global connections needed to transform innovative ideas into impactful businesses.

his partnership reinforces our commitment to accelerating technology-driven growth and advancing Dubai’s vision of becoming a leading global hub for innovation, aligned with the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to build a future-ready digital economy.”

He added: "Innovation thrives when entrepreneurs have access to the right expertise, technology and support. Through our partnership with JetBrains, startups within the Dtec community will gain access to industry-leading developer tools that can help them bring AI-powered solutions to market faster. Together, we are creating new opportunities for founders to develop cutting-edge solutions, contributing to Dubai's ambitions as a leading destination for technology innovation and supporting the UAE's broader AI strategy."

Anastasia Zemskova, Vice President – Strategy at JetBrains, said: "Partnering with Dtec reflects our continued investment in supporting the region's fast-developing startup network. As AI adoption accelerates across the Middle East, developers and entrepreneurs need access to the right tools to build innovative, high-quality software. By working with Dtec, we are helping emerging companies gain access to the technologies and resources they need to turn ambitious ideas into successful businesses."

Nadia Rinsky, Head of GTM MENA at JetBrains, added: "By embedding our tools directly into the Dtec ecosystem, we are helping reduce technical barriers for the next generation of UAE tech giants. Our focus extends beyond delivering software licenses, we aim to build local capability, through knowledge sharing, workshops and practical guidance.

Through this partnership, we aim to support the Middle East-based founders by providing them with the advanced coding workflows and AI strategies needed to scale efficiently on a global level."

Beyond providing access to software tools, the partnership aims to strengthen the UAE's developer ecosystem by connecting founders with technical expertise, best practices and a global community of software professionals. The agreement reflects a shared commitment to advancing AI innovation through collaboration, education, and practical application.