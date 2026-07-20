Julphar collaborates with IBM and SAP to accelerate enterprise transformation

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar), in collaboration with IBM and SAP, today announced a strategic initiative to transform its enterprise operations through a comprehensive SAP S/4HANA modernization programme.

Under this initiative, IBM Consulting will lead the end-to-end digital transformation, including the migration to SAP S/4HANA and the implementation of advanced SAP capabilities across key functions such as finance, supply chain, manufacturing, and HR. The programme aims to establish a unified, intelligent digital core that will enhance operational efficiency, strengthen regulatory compliance, improve data transparency, and increase enterprise agility across Julphar’s regional operations.

Julphar is also leveraging the IBM Consulting Advantage, which combines deep industry expertise, AI-powered delivery to help clients accelerate business transformation and deliver measurable outcomes.

By leveraging SAP’s industry-leading enterprise platform alongside IBM’s extensive experience in delivering large-scale digital transformations for life sciences organizations, the collaboration will support Julphar’s long-term growth strategy, enable faster and more informed decision-making, and reinforce resilience across critical business processes.

Commenting on the announcement, Basel Ziyadeh, Julphar Chief Executive Officer said:

“This strategic collaboration with IBM Consulting and SAP represents a pivotal step in our digital transformation journey.

By modernizing our core enterprise systems, we are building a future-ready foundation that will enhance operational excellence, support regulatory rigor, and enable sustainable growth. This initiative underscores our commitment to innovation and to strengthening Julphar’s position as a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer in the Middle East, Africa, and beyond.”

Lula Mohanty, Managing Partner, IBM Consulting added: “At IBM, we focus on turning transformation into measurable business value. As a trusted strategic partner to Julphar, our work with SAP brings together deep life sciences expertise, data-driven insight, and proven delivery to build a resilient digital core for the future. This program will help Julphar operate with greater transparency, agility, and efficiency, while continuing to advance high-quality healthcare across the region.”

Sergio Maccotta, Senior Vice President and General Manager SAP MEA South, SAP added:

“Our long-standing partnership with Julphar reflects more than a technology implementation but a shared commitment to continuous transformation. By moving from ECC to RISE with SAP S/4HANA and modernising core manufacturing and operational processes with industry-focused best practices, Julphar is establishing a resilient, future-ready digital foundation.

Together with IBM Consulting, we are enabling greater operational intelligence, regulatory precision and sustainable growth. We are proud to support Julphar as its strategic technology partner of choice, helping the organisation run at its best today while building the agility and innovation capacity required for tomorrow.”