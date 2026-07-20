UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Ministry of External Affairs of India

NEW DELHI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla Al Nuaimi presented a copy of his credentials as Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of India to the Acting Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of External Affairs of India, at the Ministry's headquarters in New Delhi.

The Acting Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of External Affairs of India wished Al Nuaimi success in his duties to further advance bilateral relations across various sectors between the two countries, reaffirming his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his mission and to advance relations between the two countries.

For his part, Al Nuaimi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Republic of India and affirmed his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed prospects for cooperation between the UAE and India and explored ways to further enhance them in support of the shared interests of the two countries and their peoples.