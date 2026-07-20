UAE President, VPs congratulate Britain's new PM

ABU DHABI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory cable to Andy Burnham on the occasion of his appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar congratulatory cables to Andy Burnham.