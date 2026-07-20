Tadweer Group, ADIB sign agreement to unlock value from end-of-life IT assets

ABU DHABI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Tadweer Group and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC (ADIB) have signed an agreement under which ADIB's electronic waste and end-of-life IT assets will be processed and recycled through Enviroserve, Tadweer Group's e-waste recovery subsidiary.

The agreement builds on the existing collaboration between both organisations, which began with Tadweer Group delivering integrated waste management and recycling services at ADIB’s headquarters, before expanding to include circular economy awareness workshops for ADIB employees.

The new e-waste agreement establishes a long-term circular recovery programme that brings together environmental responsibility, secure asset management, and the recovery of commercial and environmental value within an integrated operating model.

The agreement will support the safe and responsible management of electronic waste by collecting and processing ADIB’s end-of-life IT assets, recovering valuable materials, ensuring secure data destruction, and providing documented and auditable records that support environmental, social and governance requirements.

Ahmed Al Kayyoomi, Strategy & Business Performance Executive Director at Tadweer Group, said: “Institutional partnerships are a key driver in accelerating Abu Dhabi’s transition towards a circular economy by developing practical models that can transform waste into measurable value. End-of-life technology assets contain valuable resources and materials that are often not recovered to their full potential.

Through the collaboration between Tadweer Group and ADIB, via our specialised subsidiary Enviroserve, we are transforming electronic waste into a structured value recovery programme that delivers a direct return to the bank.”

ADIB views effective waste management as a critical enabler of the UAE’s transition towards a circular and low-carbon economy. The agreement supports the bank’s broader sustainable finance strategy, under which ADIB has committed to mobilising AED 60 billion in sustainable finance by 2030. By the end of 2025, the bank had already mobilised AED 20.3 billion, demonstrating strong progress towards this target.

Under ADIB’s Sustainable Finance Framework, waste management and circular economy initiatives are integrated into the bank’s financing strategy and client engagement approach. Through green financing, ESG risk assessment and strategic advisory services, ADIB supports eligible projects in pollution prevention, waste-to-energy and sustainable resource management, helping clients deliver measurable environmental outcomes across the region.

As a signatory to the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Pledge, ADIB is advancing innovative circular economy and transition finance solutions that help divert waste from landfill and accelerate circular value chains. Supported by a proprietary ESG due diligence framework and a comprehensive double materiality assessment aligned with leading European standards, ADIB continues to develop Sharia-compliant financing solutions that generate measurable economic, environmental and social value.