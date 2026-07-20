Khalifa Fund strengthens financing ecosystem with 7 integrated programmes to support enterprise growth

ABU DHABI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) has announced enhancements to its financing ecosystem to empower national entrepreneurship and accelerate the growth of startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

This is achieved through seven integrated financing programmes that support the needs of enterprises across different stages of growth, from inception and expansion to innovation and technology‑driven advancement. This enables entrepreneurs to choose the financing solution that best align with the nature and needs of their businesses.

This marks a significant milestone in Khalifa Fund’s journey, reflecting its commitment to supporting the objectives of the Falcon Economy, as well as the strategic growth priorities of Abu Dhabi and the broader UAE. It also consolidates the fund’s role as a catalyst for startups, SMEs, and Emirati entrepreneurial ventures, recognising them as vital contributors to the national economy and key drivers of social and economic development.

The development of the financing ecosystem is based on a comprehensive evaluation conducted by KFED, guided by its institutional strategy and aligned with global best practices. The process included a benchmarking study of financing programmes, an analysis of the solutions available across the banking and financial sectors, and direct engagement of entrepreneurs and SMEs through surveys and workshops to identify financing gaps and challenges and assess market needs.

The aim was to design and deliver financing solutions that are better aligned with the priorities of Emirati enterprises, thereby ensuring that financing is directed towards genuine business needs while also enhancing their prospects for sustainable growth.

KFED’s updated financing ecosystem is built around a set of key pathways aligned with Abu Dhabi’s economic priorities, including providing loans that enable Emiratis to embark on their entrepreneurial journey, while promoting innovation and digital transformation, bridging financing gaps for startups, supporting the expansion of enterprises, enhancing cash flow flexibility, and tailoring financing solutions to meet the evolving needs of enterprises throughout their growth journey.

In addition, the updated ecosystem keeps pace with the economic and technological shifts impacting the business environment, connects financing with economic and social impact, and expands access to Khalifa Fund’s support.

Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said: “Enhancing our financing ecosystem represents a major shift in Khalifa Fund’s financing strategy. It underscores our determination to keep pace with the rapid transformations within the SME sector, develop more flexible and impactful solutions, and actively support national priorities. Our goal is to strengthen the UAE economy, diversify its resources, and ensure its readiness for the future.”

She highlighted that the new programmes stem from an in‑depth understanding of the entrepreneurial needs and requirements of enterprises throughout their growth stages. As a result, each enterprise can access the most suitable financing solution, thereby enabling sustainable growth, accelerating expansion, and enhancing competitiveness within an innovation-based and technology-driven economy, while also promoting a culture of entrepreneurship across the Emirati community.

She said: “More than expanding the options available, this strategic move represents a shift in our financing methodology, ensuring solutions are more closely linked to economic impact and sustainable development. Through this integrated ecosystem, we seek to channel financing towards high-value opportunities, increase the economic impact of funded enterprises, and further strengthen the role of SMEs in promoting economic diversification and long-term competitiveness.”

The new programmes aim to address three essential priorities, empowering new entrepreneurs, driving innovation and advanced technologies, and enhancing operational liquidity for businesses – all within an integrated financing ecosystem that supports business growth.

As part of this ecosystem, the fund has launched the First-time Founders Loan, designed for Emiratis launching their entrepreneurial ventures. By providing access to essential financing, the programme helps business owners establish and launch their ventures on stronger financial foundations, improving their prospects of success right from inception.

Khalifa Fund also introduced the AI & Robotics Loan, to promote the integration of advanced technologies within SMEs. The programme facilitates greater operational and production efficiency, accelerates digital transformation, and strengthens the competitiveness of enterprises in priority sectors.

The new framework also includes the Revolving Loan, designed as a flexible financing facility that enables enterprises to access financing as needed and reuse the available financing limit after repayment in line with their changing business requirements. This enhances working capital management, improves cash flow efficiency, and supports business continuity.

The financing ecosystem also includes the Small Loan, Working Capital Loan, Fixed Assets Loan, and Expansion Loan, which provide specialised solutions tailored to the diverse needs of enterprises, whether for operational expenses, capital assets, or expansion plans. Each programme features financing criteria, eligibility requirements, repayment terms, and financing limits, tailored to the nature of the enterprise and its stage of growth.

Through this integrated ecosystem, Khalifa Fund continues to reinforce its role as a key enabler of SME growth by providing more efficient and flexible financing solutions that enhance entrepreneurs’ ability to establish, develop, and expand their businesses.

The move drives economic diversification, strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as an environment conducive to entrepreneurship and innovation, and underscores KFED’s commitment to developing a sustainable financing ecosystem that aligns with the aspirations of the future economy and enhances the long-term competitiveness of Emirati enterprises.