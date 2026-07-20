Ministry of Family, New Media Academy launch ‘Family Content Creators’ Programme

ABU DHABI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Family, in collaboration with the New Media Academy, the first academy of its kind in the Middle East dedicated to digital media innovation, has launched the 'Family Content Creators' Programme as part of a comprehensive strategic initiative to empower participants to create purposeful, sustainable digital content that strengthens family cohesion, promotes the positive values deeply rooted in society, and nurtures future generations on the principles of harmony, compassion and shared humanitarian values.

Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, said: "The UAE firmly believes that the family is the cornerstone of society, and investing in its stability and cohesion is an investment in the nation's future. As digital platforms continue to expand their influence, it has become increasingly important to empower content creators with the knowledge and skills needed to deliver positive digital content that supports families, enhances quality of life, and reinforces the authentic values that define our society."

She added that the 'Family Content Creators' Programme reflects the Ministry of Family's strategic commitment to forging impactful partnerships that invest in people and nurture a new generation of influencers capable of producing professional, responsible content that addresses family-related issues with awareness and purpose, fosters a culture of constructive dialogue, reinforces the values of family cohesion and positive parenting, and contributes to shaping a safer and more responsible digital environment for future generations.

The 'Family Content Creators' Programme features a comprehensive training curriculum comprising two core tracks, designed in line with the highest standards of professional training and digital identity development. The first track is a four-week intensive training programme, with 62 participants selected from more than 500 applications received by the programme.

Over the course of a month, participants will engage in an extensive series of practical workshops covering values-based, family and social knowledge, together with the core and advanced skills required to produce high-quality professional digital content. The curriculum spans every stage of the content creation journey—from scriptwriting and storytelling to photography, editing, publishing strategies, platform management and data analysis.

Following the successful completion of the training phase, 13 outstanding participants will be selected to progress to the second track: a seven-month incubation programme. During this phase, the New Media Academy team will work closely with each participant through tailored one-to-one mentorship to develop a distinctive digital identity and build a comprehensive content strategy.

The incubation programme will also provide direct support for content production, creative direction and professional publishing, delivered in accordance with a structured work plan and clearly defined timeline.

The programme reflects the UAE's vision of strengthening the family's role as the cornerstone of a cohesive and stable society, in line with the nation's strategic direction to lead a purposeful digital ecosystem that serves social and developmental priorities. It also seeks to enhance participants' capabilities in modern digital media technologies and value-driven content creation for families by equipping them with the latest tools to produce professional media content that delivers a meaningful cognitive and behavioural impact.

The programme's objectives reflect the shared vision of the Ministry of Family and the New Media Academy, guided by the UAE's national strategy to enhance family wellbeing while reinforcing national identity and family values. Through supporting the creation of digital content that promotes affection and stronger bonds among family members, highlights family stability as a pillar of social security, and empowers a new generation of positive influencers, the programme seeks to prepare specialised content creators with the professional skills required to deliver compelling and impactful messages tailored to audiences of all ages.

The programme adopts an inclusive approach to participant selection, bringing together a broad spectrum of community talent to ensure diversity of perspectives and enrich the quality of content produced. The target groups include content creators ranging from beginners to advanced practitioners with an interest in family and community affairs, as well as mothers and fathers who create broad-based content reflecting the realities of everyday life.

The programme also welcomes young people to develop specialised content that speaks to their own generation in a contemporary language and style.

The programme is also open to professionals whose work supports families, including specialists in the care of People of Determination and senior citizens, as well as paediatricians, social workers, teachers, lawyers specialising in family matters, media professionals, and specialists focused on government initiatives and achievements, including housing programmes and social benefits that enhance citizens' quality of life.