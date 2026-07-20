SMA concludes 18th 'Sharjah Museums Ambassadors'

SHARJAH, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) has concluded the 18th edition of its Sharjah Museums Ambassadors programme, an educational initiative aimed at empowering teenagers with museum guiding and communication skills while enhancing their understanding of the role of museums in preserving heritage and promoting knowledge.

The programme targeted Arabic-speaking young people aged between 13 and 17 and, which began on 13 July, featured a series of workshops, training sessions and practical activities held at the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation, Sharjah Aquarium and Sharjah Archaeology Museum.

During the programme, participants explored the concept and functions of museums, key museum terminology, guided tour planning, visitor communication methods and educational approaches using museum collections.

They also received practical training in preparing and delivering guided tours, enabling them to apply their newly developed skills in real museum environments.

The programme concluded with participants conducting guided tours for visitors, showcasing their ability to present museum collections in an engaging and informative way and demonstrating the communication, presentation and interpretation skills they had gained.

Intisar Al Obaidli, Curator of the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation, said the Sharjah Museums Ambassadors programme reflects SMA’s commitment to providing high-quality educational initiatives that make meaningful use of young people’s summer holidays while nurturing their connection to heritage and culture.

Al Obaidli explained that participants took part in a comprehensive training experience across several SMA museums, where they discovered the diversity of collections and exhibition techniques while developing skills in museum interpretation, visitor engagement and guided tour delivery.

She added that the programme contributes to preparing a generation that recognises the importance of museums in preserving heritage and sharing knowledge, while enabling young participants to communicate this cultural message within their communities.

Al Obaidli emphasised SMA’s commitment to creating interactive learning environments that combine knowledge with hands-on experience, helping young people enhance their abilities, strengthen their confidence and deepen their connection with Sharjah’s cultural scene.

The initiative supports SMA’s mission to promote cultural awareness, preserve heritage and encourage communities to engage with museums.”