ADEK reinvents student onboarding with readiness accelerator for 2026 Abu Dhabi Scholarship cohort

ABU DHABI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has launched its Onboarding and Readiness Accelerator Programme, transforming its annual Pre-Departure Programme into a comprehensive readiness model that prepares Abu Dhabi Scholarship students to confidently represent the UAE abroad while succeeding throughout every stage of their international academic journey.

Aligned with ADEK’s key priorities of strengthening national identity, supporting student wellbeing, and developing future-ready talent, the program equips students with the capabilities, values, and resilience needed to thrive in a rapidly changing global environment.

Developed in collaboration with 19 government and industry partners, international embassies, and a network of alumni and specialists, the programme provides comprehensive support before departure, during students’ transition abroad, and throughout their academic journey.

Built around four core pillars, the programme strengthens national identity and global citizenship, promotes wellbeing, enhances safety awareness and responsible representation, and develops essential life skills, including financial literacy, self-management, decision-making, and adaptability.

The programme begins with two weeks of intensive in-person preparation before departure, equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to navigate international study and independent living. Through interactive workshops, mentoring, simulations, and practical learning experiences, students build cultural awareness, financial literacy, time management, problem-solving, and other essential life skills. Families are also engaged as key partners through dedicated sessions that help support students' transition and remain connected throughout their international study journey.

Beyond their first year of study, students continue to benefit from a structured support model that includes access to dedicated advisors, tailored guidance at key academic milestones, internship opportunities through a network of more than 200 industry partners, and post-graduation career support to help translate their international experiences into meaningful opportunities across Abu Dhabi's priority sectors.

The Onboarding and Readiness Accelerator reflects ADEK’s commitment to developing globally capable graduates who are deeply connected to their national identity, equipped with the resilience and skills to succeed internationally, and prepared to contribute to Abu Dhabi’s future.