Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi announces Terra Landscape Architectural Award winners

ABU DHABI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), in collaboration with CRATerre (the International Centre for Earth Construction), has announced the winners of the Terra Landscape Architectural Award, an international accolade recognising projects that showcase how earthen materials can strengthen the relationship between the environment, culture and territory.

Launched by CRAterre under the umbrella of the UNESCO Chair for Earthen Architecture, the award forms part of TERRA 2027 – World Congress on Earthen Architecture, which is co-organised by DCT Abu Dhabi and ICOMOS ISCEAH. TERRA 2027 marks a historic milestone as the first edition of this globally recognised Congress to be hosted in the Arab region.

An international jury reviewed the submissions, and following an initial evaluation phase, 20 projects were shortlisted across the three thematic categories. The winners in each category reflect a distinct approach to the relationship between earthen architecture and landscape.

Under the ‘Dialogue with Existing Cultural Landscape’ category:

• First Prize: Studio Salima Naji Architects for the LIVING HERITAGE CENTRE, in Tiznit Medina, Morocco. The project was recognised for its integration within a heritage setting, while showcasing the rich diversity of earthen building cultures in Southern Morocco.

• Second Prize: Studio Méditerranée and Studio Mumbai for the RENOVATION AND EXTENSION OF THE CHATEAU DE BEAUCASTEL in Courthézon, France. Built extensively with pisé (rammed earth), the extension forms as a natural complement to the existing complex, both in form and its raw material, taken directly from the immediate underground.

Under the ‘Integration into the Natural Site’ category:

• First Prize: Fausto Cardoso Martínez, Stephanie Suter, José Uzho, Manuel Campoverde for LA CASA DE LAS ROCAS in Susudel, Ecuador. The jury praised the project for its sensitive integration into the existing landscape and its intelligent use of local resources to create a comfortable and refined adobe house, closely connected to its environment.

• Second Prize: Prabal Thapa Architects for KOPILA VALLEY SCHOOL in Surkhet, Nepal. The project was recognised for its response to topography and for the coherence of its ensemble of buildings structured by rammed earth walls.

Under the ‘Celebrating Local Resources and Know-how’ category:

• First Prize: ZRS Architekten for HEALING GARDEN | THERAPY CENTRE FOR WOMEN AND CHILDREN built in Chamchamal, Kurdistan-Iraq. The project was recognised for the combination of simplicity and sophistication in its design, as well as for the patient efforts devoted to integrating function with adaptation to the local environment and building culture.

• Second Prize: MASS and Arup for the RWANDA INSTITUTE FOR CONSERVATION AGRICULTURE built in Gashora, Rwanda. The jury recognised the project’s ambition and its combination of multiple earthen building techniques with more conventional materials and systems to ensure functionality and durability.

• Third Prize: Atelier TANKA and Architectes Sans Frontières France for the LMHS SCHOOL AND DORMITORY built in Zanskar, India. The project was designed for full integration with local climatic conditions and for the optimal use of local resources. It also demonstrates strong potential for replication, long-term autonomy and sustainability within the local community.

The jury also made several special mentions, awarded to projects distinguished by their strong engagement with local communities, collaborative design, and participatory building processes:

• Fatiha Polin for PAHARIAPARA SCHOOL in Fulbaria, Bangladesh

• Leticia Grappi and Daniel Marostegan for JOÃO AMAZONAS SOCIO-ENVIRONMENTAL CENTER in Bahia, Brazil

• DesignbuildLAB AE&CC-ENSAG and onSITE architecture for JEAN ROSTAND SCHOOL LUNCHROOM in Bourgoin-Jallieu, France

DCT Abu Dhabi will invite the award winners to present their projects during the TERRA congress gala dinner and Award Ceremony in April 2027. The winners will also be part of a round-table discussion with jury members and select experts on the future of earthen architecture.

The global call for applications of the Terra Landscape Architectural Award attracted 73 submissions from 27 countries across all inhabited continents. Category three received the highest number of submissions, with 45 projects, while categories one and two each received 14 submissions. The complete list of finalists is available here.

TERRA 2027 will take place in Al Ain, UAE and focus on managing earthen cultural landscapes. Building on DCT Abu Dhabi’s long-standing commitment to protecting, preserving and promoting earthen heritage, Terra 2027 serves as a platform bringing together experts from around the world to strengthen international cooperation, support knowledge-sharing and contribute to the advancement of earthen architecture and conservation practices worldwide.