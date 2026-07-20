Rubu’ Qarn launches second Youth Cultural Exchange Programme

SHARJAH, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- To reinforce their vital role in building bridges of cultural and knowledge-based cooperation among Arab youth, Sharjah Youth and Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, both affiliated with the Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, have launched the Youth Cultural Exchange Programme.

The second edition of the programme welcomes a youth delegation from the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication of the Kingdom of Morocco, providing an opportunity to exchange cultures and experiences among future generations. The initiative is being held as part of the “Your Summer With Us 2026” activities and features a week-long educational and developmental journey taking place from 21 to 28 July.

The programme aims to nurture young leaders with strategic thinking, supported by knowledge and learning, while equipping them with the skills required to address future challenges. It also seeks to promote values of dialogue, mutual respect and acceptance of others, while creating educational and interactive environments that help prepare generations with awareness, initiative and the ability to engage positively with diverse cultures.

The organisation of the programme’s second edition further strengthens its regional presence as a leading platform for enhancing intercultural communication and building sustainable educational and cultural partnerships between young generations in both countries. It also builds on the success of the first edition, which delivered unique experiences that broadened participants’ intellectual and cultural perspectives.

The programme includes a series of meetings and interactive activities, alongside field visits and exploratory tours of prominent cultural and tourism landmarks across Sharjah. These activities will enable members of the Moroccan delegation to learn about the leading role of the specialised institutions and centres affiliated with the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation.

Participants will also explore the foundation’s pioneering experiences in youth leadership development, science and technology, life skills, creative arts and the creation of community initiatives.

The Youth Cultural Exchange Programme reflects the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation’s vision of building and empowering aware and influential generations capable of embracing different cultures and representing their nations with distinction. Through immersive experiences in inspiring environments that encourage creativity and innovation, the programme supports cultural diversity and intercultural engagement among generations, contributing to the creation of a more sustainable future.