Kuwait's annual inflation rises 2.19% in Jun

KUWAIT, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- - Kuwait's consumer price index (CPI), a key measure of inflation, increased by 2.19% year-on-year at the end of June, driven by higher prices across several main expenditure groups, official data showed on Monday.

The Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) said the annual inflation rate was mainly attributed to increases in the prices of food, healthcare, clothing, education, and miscellaneous goods and services.

According to the data, carried by KUNA, the food and beverages group recorded the highest annual increase, rising 5.55% compared with June 2025, while tobacco and cigarette prices remained unchanged.

The clothing and footwear index rose 0.89% year-on-year, while housing services increased 0.16%. Prices for household furnishings and maintenance climbed 1.11%, and the healthcare index advanced 1.03%.

The transport group posted a notable annual increase of 4.83%, while communications prices rose 1.03%. Recreation and culture recorded a 1.13% increase, and education prices were up 1.02%.

The CSB added that restaurant and hotel prices increased by 0.22% annually, while miscellaneous goods and services registered a 5.8% rise.