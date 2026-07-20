DUBAI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Network International (Network), a leading fintech company across the Middle East and Africa, has extended acceptance of ‘Jaywan’ — the UAE’s Domestic Card Scheme — to online payments, enabling cardholders to use Jaywan across Network’s e-commerce merchant network.

Jaywan is the domestic card scheme, launched by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE in line with the UAE’s digital transformation strategy to drive innovation, digitization and global interoperability and to reinforce the country’s position as a leading global hub for digital payments.

Network has integrated Jaywan card acceptance into its e-commerce payment gateway platform, enabling secure, fast, and seamless online transactions. Customers can now use their Jaywan cards across thousands of Network’s online merchants in the UAE, with no additional fees for merchants on Jaywan transactions processed through the gateway.

Pinar Alpay, Group Chief Product and Marketing Officer, Network International, said, “Extending Jaywan acceptance to online payments is a natural next step in our work with Al Etihad Payments, and reflects the trust placed in Network to help power the UAE’s digital payments infrastructure.

Having enabled Jaywan for in-person transactions across our merchant network, we are now bringing that same security and interoperability to online commerce, giving cardholders a consistent experience wherever they choose to pay. At Network, our purpose is to help businesses grow, and this milestone strengthens the digital foundation the UAE is building toward a fully cashless economy.”

Andrea Cianchetti, Chief Products Officer at Al Etihad Payments, commented, “Jaywan’s growth is driven by broad participation across the payments industry. Every issuer, acquirer, and payment service provider that enables the scheme expands where customers can use their cards, whether in-store, online or through mobile wallets. Network’s support for online acceptance is another important step in expanding the reach of Jaywan and making it available across more everyday payment journeys in the UAE.”

Network was among the first acquirers to enable Jaywan card acceptance in the UAE for in-person payments. By powering Jaywan cards for online payments, Network continues to contribute towards the UAE’s agenda of financial inclusion and digital transformation.

Jaywan endeavors to empower businesses and consumers with a secure, efficient, and innovative payment solution. Its multifaceted objectives include reducing transaction costs via an effective local alternative, enhancing operational efficiency through accelerated local payment processes, and fostering economic growth.