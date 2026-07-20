UFC Fight Night returns to Etihad Arena with main event: Ankalaev vs Gusko

ABU DHABI,20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organisation, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is kicking off Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Yas Island with an action-packed programme of fan experiences, athlete appearances and live events ahead of UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Guskov at Etihad Arena on Saturday (July 25).

The card will feature elite UFC athletes from around the world competing across a series of matchups throughout the evening, giving fans the opportunity to experience the atmosphere and excitement of a live UFC event in Abu Dhabi.

Starting today and running through July 26, Abu Dhabi Showdown Week brings fans closer to the action than ever before through interactive activations, live athlete appearances and exclusive events before the Octagon returns to the UAE capital.

The free-to-enter UFC Fan Experience at Yas Mall will once again serve as the heart of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, offering fans of all ages the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of UFC.

Running throughout the week, visitors can experience the latest EA Sports UFC gaming station, test their strength in the Grip Challenge, and put their striking power to the test in the fan-favourite Striking Challenge and Kick Power activations, alongside a range of immersive experiences designed to bring fans closer to the sport.