Awqaf Dubai’s financial investment portfolio tops AED1.475 billion in market value in H1 2026

DUBAI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Endowment and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai) delivered strong investment performance during the first half of 2026 (H1 2026), continuing to enhance the efficiency of its securities investment portfolio while achieving significant growth in market value and returns and consistently surpassing its performance targets.

By the end of H1 2026, the cost value of the securities investment portfolio reached approximately AED1.398 billion, compared to AED1.199 billion during the same period in 2025, representing growth of 16.6%.

The portfolio’s market value also increased to AED1.475 billion, up AED76.5 million, or 5.5%, reflecting Awqaf’s strong investment performance and the efficient management of its financial assets.

As part of its investment expansion strategy, Awqaf Dubai recorded new investments totalling AED285.11 million during the first half of 2026, compared to AED113.75 million during the corresponding period in 2025, representing growth of 150.65%.

The securities investment portfolio generated total returns of AED51.6 million during the first half of 2026, including AED34.9 million in recurring investment returns and AED16.7 million in non-recurring gains.

Excluding non-recurring gains, recurring investment returns increased to AED34.9 million, compared to AED27.9 million during the same period last year, marking growth of 25% and underscoring the portfolio’s operational sustainability.

Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary General of Awqaf Dubai, said the results achieved during the first half of the year reflect the Foundation’s success in implementing a balanced investment strategy based on disciplined execution, prudent risk management, and maximising sustainable returns.

He added: “We view investment as a key enabler of endowment sustainability and a driver of its developmental impact. Awqaf Dubai remains committed to further developing its investment portfolio through prudent, low-risk investments, adopting an institutional approach that balances sustainable returns with capital preservation.”

Dr. Ahmad Al Yassi, Director of the Investment Department at Awqaf Dubai, said the results reflect the Foundation’s confidence in the financial markets, supported by the strength of the UAE economy.

He affirmed Awqaf Dubai’s commitment to growing endowment assets and managing minors’ funds through diversified investment portfolios that increase returns and diversify income sources, reinforcing the contribution to sustainable economic and social development while further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global model for endowment work and minors’ trust management.